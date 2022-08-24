Harry Styles changes merch after fans spot accidental 'Nazi symbol' on his new caps

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles appears to have now removed the hat from production and replaced it with a new one.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles' merchandise is facing backlash after fans noticed that there appeared to be an accidental 'Nazi symbol' on hats that he was selling on tour.

Earlier this summer, Harry Styles launched the second leg of his Love On Tour. Over the course of the past few months, the 28-year-old has played to sold-out crowds in the UK, Europe and North America. Harry has also released an array of new Harry's House merch and it's so popular that fans are encouraged to visit tour venues early to get their hands on it.

Last week (Aug 15), Harry's merch sparked a bit of controversy after people realised that the new Harry's House caps feature a prominent Nazi symbol. Now, Harry's team appears to have responded to the backlash by replacing the hat with an amended version of it.

READ MORE: Harry Styles has been labelled "the new King of Pop" and the internet has thoughts

Harry Styles changes merch after fans spot accidental 'Nazi symbol' on his new caps. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, @evermorecara via Twitter

At Harry's recent tour dates, the singer has been selling caps with an illustration of a house on the front and the initials 'HH' on the back. While it's evident that the initials were supposed to stand for Harry's House, fans were quick to point out that they're also a hate symbol commonly associated with the phrase 'Heil Hitler' and they might be interpreted as Nazi apparel.

One fan tweeted: "i get that its supposed to stand for “harry’s house”, but if i see someone walking around with “HH” on them im not gonna assume they’re a harry style’s fan, im gonna assume the “HH” means the same thing as “88”.

Another person then added: "…pls take it out of the merch line because it is very triggering and hurtful not just towards Germans but also ESPECIALLY to jewish people."

Several videos calling out the merch also went viral on TikTok.

and before you accuse a jewish person of making something up hh is used as a symbol for heil hitler along with others like 88. i don’t hate harry styles but a nazi symbol is a nazi symbol lol — zi ✡︎ (@oofouchoww) August 15, 2022

i get that its supposed to stand for “harry’s house”, but if i see someone walking around with “HH” on them im not gonna assume they’re a harry style’s fan, im gonna assume the “HH” means the same thing as “88” — Theo 🎗💜 art 📌 (@Th3seusTheo) August 19, 2022

…pls take it out of the merch line because it is very triggering and hurtful not just towards Germans but also ESPECIALLY to jewish people. pic.twitter.com/98YzdMWC85 — Romy ◟̽◞̽ | 🪐🎞 (@chrryshrry) August 16, 2022

someone made a vid on tiktok about harry styles’ new hat having “HH” on it (Harry’s House) and ppl in the comments are saying it’s ‘chronically online’ to think it means the other thing.. bitch more ppl will associate it with hitler than harry when they see that irl 😭 — M0rt (@M0rtW) August 17, 2022

who let this happen??? there is real harry styles merch with nazi symbols on it … pic.twitter.com/ezzzfVs62R — IM A JEW ✡︎ (@ilovelouismost) August 16, 2022

While Harry and his team are yet to say anything official with regards to the merch, it appears that they have listened to the backlash. Seemingly in response to the criticism, Harry has now removed the item from sale at his tour dates.

Earlier this week (Aug 20), a fan tweeted: "the harry's house hats have changed !!" They also posted photos showing that they now feature the words "Harry's House" on the back instead of "HH".

the harry's house hats have changed !! pic.twitter.com/4gyHOTbb1j — iIse • in 🇨🇦 (@evermorecara) August 20, 2022

We shall let you know if Harry or his team say anything further on the matter.

Read more Harry Styles news: