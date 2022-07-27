Harry Styles becomes first member of One Direction to be nominated for prestigious Mercury Prize

By Jazmin Duribe

Previous recipients of the Mercury Prize include Dave, Skepta and, most recently, Arlo Parks.

Harry Styles has officially become the first member of One Direction to be nominated for a coveted Mercury Prize.

Ever since One Direction were formed on The X Factor back in 2011, fans knew that Harry, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn were destined for superstardom. And since Zayn's departure in 2015 and the band going on hiatus in 2016, each member has carved out successful solo careers.

Harry released his third studio album, Harry's House, in May 2022 and all 13 tracks have dominated streaming and download charts globally, while the lead single 'As It Was' has broken countless streaming records. Not to mention, the LP has received the best reviews of Harry's career. So it comes as no surprise that the 'Late Night Talking' singer's efforts are being recognised.

Harry Styles becomes first One Direction member to be nominated for prestigious music prize. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Harry's album has been nominated for a Mercury Prize. The Mercury Prize is often considered to be the most prestigious music award in the UK, celebrating the 12 best albums of the year from British and Irish artists. The judging panel is made up of music experts, music journalists, music presenters, music producers and more.

"Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from," Chair of the judging panel, Jeff Smith, explained. "That serves as proof that British and Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.

"We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways. Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner."

Previous recipients of the award include Dave, Sampha, Skepta, James Blake and, most recently, Arlo Parks.

Harry is up against some killer artists this year and other nominees include rapper Little Simz, who is nominated for the second time for her critically-acclaimed fourth album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under has also been nominated.

We'll have to wait a while to see if Harry wins the award, though. The ceremony is set to be held on September 8 in London.

Good luck Harry!

See the full list of Mercury Prize nominees here:

Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Gwenno – Tresor

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Nova Twins – Supernova

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

