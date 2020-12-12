Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles fans resurfaced the elaborate military joke in response to Candace Owens demands to "bring back manly men".

Tweets about Harry Styles serving in the military are currently going viral and they are all related to his historic Vogue cover.

Last month (Nov 13), Harry Styles became the first man to appear on the cover of American Vogue alone. He wore a dress in the photo and opened up about his love of women's clothing in the interview. The profile was met predominantly with praise, however, conservative commentator Candace Owens slammed Harry and tweeted that we need to "Bring back manly men."

Harry has since clapped back at Candace and now his fans have started an elaborate joke about Harry being a war veteran.

Did Harry Styles serve in the military?

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes. You heard that correctly. If you search Harry Styles on Twitter right now, you are likely to see earnest tweets from people thanking Harry for his service in the military. However, the tweets aren't actually earnest. It's simply fans trolling Candace for her comments. The tweets have spread so far and wide though that some people now think that Harry was in the military.

Candace posted a photo of Harry wearing military uniform from when he acted in Dunkirk with the caption: "#BBMM" and a fan replied: "he literally fought for our country and youre gonna sit here and talk shit about him". Many other similar tweets have since gone viral.

One person tweeted: "the fact that candace owens has the audacity to disrespect a war veteran...how disrespectful. harry fought for our country miss girl give him the respect he deserves." They also posted photos of Harry in Dunkirk.

In fact, the Harry Styles military meme first started all the way back in 2018 and regularly resurfaces so the joke is nothing new.

he literally fought for our country and youre gonna sit here and talk shit about him 🙄🙄 — brooke. (@goldcanyon) December 2, 2020

the fact that candace owens has the audacity to disrespect a war veteran...how disrespectful. harry fought for our country miss girl give him the respect he deserves 😔🤚🏼 #bringbackmanlymen #shutup pic.twitter.com/kU0JzBB9hX — avengers assemble (@americasass__) December 2, 2020

not candace disrespecting a war veteran. he fought for your rights. 🙄 https://t.co/5tYe4Sj0jb — Harry. (@duplicityh2) December 2, 2020

Of course, fans will already know that Harry never served in the army. He joined One Direction at the age of 16 and has been working as an artist ever since. All the photos of him in military outfits are simply from when he starred in Dunkirk in 2017.

