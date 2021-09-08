Harry Styles fans think he looks exactly like Miranda Sings in new tour outfit

By Rachel Finn

Who wore it best? Harry Styles or Miranda Sings?

From feather boas to ruffled shirts, silk and lace, Harry Styles can always be counted on to make an entrance.

Rescheduled after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, last night (Sept 8), the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer’s Love On Tour rolled into Denver for its second show… and fans couldn’t help but notice a strange inspiration for Harry’s stage outfit.

For his on-stage look, Harry wore a custom Gucci 'fit, with long red trousers, a striped blue shirt and suspenders, complete with red boots.

It’s an outfit anyone who’s spent too long on the internet might recognise as being *very* similar to YouTube's very own Miranda Sings.

Fans think Harry Styles cosplayed as Miranda Sings in his tour costume. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For those not in the know, Miranda Sings is a character portrayed by Colleen Ballinger on YouTube, who posts satirical sketches in character as an annoying and overly dramatic singer, who thinks posting her (bad) singing videos to YouTube will make her famous.

Just like Harry, Miranda Sings is usually portrayed wearing an oversized pair of red trousers and a blue shirt.

harry styles? i only know miranda sings pic.twitter.com/j8n7hRFMOv — hava ☻ (@tpwkhava) September 8, 2021

Fans online have been comparing the two and wondering (in jest, we think) about whether Harry was really inspired by Miranda’s fashion choices.

“With peace and love to Harry Styles, but why’d they dress him like he’s in 8th grade going through a Miranda Sings phase,” one person wrote.

“Miranda sings RAN so Harry could walk,” joked another, posting photos of Harry and Miranda performing side-by-side so we could really see that they are basically the same person. Another tweeted: “There’s truly no difference… Harry Styles who? I only know Miranda sings.”

with peace and love to harry styles but why they dress him like he’s in 8th grade going thru a miranda sings phase 💀 https://t.co/uzQmVxn7DZ — soph (@periwinklesoph) September 8, 2021

Who wore it best? Harry Styles or Miranda Sings pic.twitter.com/LH6Cazs1pG — Jaymi ♡ (@Jaymi_Niall69) September 8, 2021

Even Miranda Sings spotted the comparison and weighed in on it. Her response? Just the eyes and lips emoji.

We’re not saying Harry Styles and Miranda Sings are the same person, but we’re also not NOT saying that. Think about it… have you ever seen them in the same room together?

Harry Styles has yet to comment on the matter.