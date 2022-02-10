Harry Styles' My Policeman receives R rating for "sexual content"

By Sam Prance

It was previously reported that Harry Styles has filmed nude gay sex scenes for the upcoming movie.

Harry Styles fans assemble! His new film My Policeman is now complete and it's just received an R rating for sexual content.

In 2020, Harry Styles was cast as the lead in a film adaptation of Bethan Roberts' best-selling novel My Policeman. Just like the book, the film will tell the story of Marion (Emma Corrin), a teacher who marries a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles). However, unbeknownst to Marion, Tom is gay and falls in love with a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson).

Filming for My Policeman finished in December 2021 and we now have confirmation that the movie contains sex scenes.

Yesterday (Feb 9), eagle-eyed Harry fans spotted that the Motion Pictures Association have officially given My Policeman an R rating. Not only that but they have specified that the R rating is for "sexual content". This means that anyone under the age of 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult to see the film. The UK equivalent to an R rating is usually a 15.

The Mirror previously reported that Harry "is going to be naked" in the movie. An insider teased that he "will be having sex on screen and that they want it to look as real as possible". Not only that but, according to The Mirror, My Policeman will stay true to the book and feature two sex scenes with Harry and David and one nude scene with Harry alone.

The source continued to add: "Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that."

As it stands, a release date for My Policeman is yet to be revealed but the Motion Pictures Association only give ratings to final cuts of films. This means that editing on My Policeman is all done and it's ready for release. In other words, the film could come out in mere months.

It's currently unclear where My Policeman will be released. However, given that it's been produced by Amazon Studios, it seems likely that it will be released in cinemas and later become available on Prime Video.

We'll keep you posted with any updates.