Harry Styles fans are sobbing over the "heartbreaking" My Policeman trailer

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles plays a closeted gay policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans assemble. The trailer for My Policeman is officially here and everyone is sobbing over how emotional it is.

Ever since it was announced that Harry Styles would be playing the lead in the film adaptation of the hit novel My Policeman, fans have been eager to see the movie.

Set in the 1950s, My Policeman tells the story of Tom (Harry Styles), a closeted gay policeman, who marries a school teacher, Marion (Emma Corrin), but falls in love with a male museum curator (Patrick).

Now, the first My Policeman trailer has been released and fans are losing it over how heartbreaking the new movie looks.

READ MORE: Here's what the Don't Worry Darling reviews are saying about Harry Styles' acting

Harry Styles fans are sobbing over the "heartbreaking" My Policeman trailer. Picture: Prime Video

In the trailer, Tom can be seen asking Marion to be his wife. However, it then cuts to him passionately kissing Patrick and, in a separate scene, we hear Marion tell Tom: "He's trying to destroy our marriage". Tom later shouts at Patrick, saying: "You know nothing about being married, so stop telling me what I'm supposed to think about it." and there are a lot of tears.

Naturally, the internet is in shambles over the trailer. One fan tweeted: "I was expecting my body shaking while watching My Policeman trailer but not in a million years the way I'm still shaking right now. My heart is beating so fast. My Policeman is art. Fine Art." Another added: "I just know my policeman is gon rip me in half".

Someone also tweeted: "harry’s getting an oscar for my policeman".

I was expecting my body shaking while watching My Policeman trailer but tbh not in a million years the way I'm still shaking right now. My heart is beating so fast. My Policeman is art. Fine Art. @MichaelGrandage @robbierogers

#MyPoliceman ❤ pic.twitter.com/jS9CWapTmc — Be ×͜× (@teaandfrozenpea) September 7, 2022

prepare to get sick of me cause my policeman is all i’ll be talking about now — alinah | at harryween 🎃 (@_catrry) September 7, 2022

harry’s getting an oscar for my policeman pic.twitter.com/gM0Y05hGgH — 32 (@thecincma) September 7, 2022

I just know my policeman is gon rip me in half — 🧛‍♂️ (@sappyyx_) September 7, 2022

i’m so excited for my policeman holy shit — bigger than bils (@lwtmoonz) September 7, 2022

The Mirror previously reported that Harry "is going to be naked" in My Policeman and that there will be two sex scenes with Harry and David having sex together and one nude scene with Harry alone. A source said that he "will be having sex on screen and that they want it to look as real as possible. Not much is going to be left to the imagination".

My Policeman premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th and will be available in theatres on October 21 before being released on Prime Video on November 4th.

What do you think? Are you excited to watch?

Read more Harry Styles news: