Niall Horan went to see Harry Styles on tour in London and I’m crying

By Sam Prance

Niall Horan watching Harry Styles sing One Direction in front of 90,000 people is too pure for words.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans spotted Niall Horan getting his life in the audience at his Love On Tour concert and it's too pure for words.

Ever since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, it's been beautiful to see how Harry Styles' and Niall Horan's friendship has continued outside of the band. The two singers have regularly praised each other's solo music ('Put a Little Love on Me' is Harry's favourite Niall song) in interviews and they were even reportedly spotted hiking with each other in L.A. in 2021.

Now, Harry and Niall have reminded us that their friendship is still as strong as ever. Niall just went to see Harry on tour.

READ MORE: Harry Styles confirms that he wants to do a One Direction reunion

Niall Horan went to see Harry Styles on tour in London and I’m crying. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @iccarusxwalls via Twitter

Yes. Eagle-eyed fans at Harry's second Love On Tour date in London yesterday (Jun 19) saw that Niall was at the show and was singing along to all of Harry's hits with the rest of the crowd. Not only that but people also filmed Niall watching Harry with pride as he performed One Direction's debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful' in front of over 90,000 people.

One person tweeted: "niall came and supported harry at wembley and i think that shows how genuine their friendship is. he sat there and supported one of his best friends on one of the biggest nights of his life and smiled and sang along with him, even to a song they used to sing together. he’s REAL."

Another added: "imagine watching niall horan watch harry styles play a 1D song live in 2022 i'd simply spew up with joy".

see when harry and niall’s friendship is the best and most genuine that came out of 1d pic.twitter.com/PdZvK1OLBn — steph ᴴ jack’s lawyer (@adoresnflwr) June 19, 2022

imagine watching niall horan watch harry styles play a 1D song live in 2022 i'd simply spew up with joy https://t.co/1G8b3Xz1fX — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) June 20, 2022

niall came and supported harry at wembley and i think that shows how genuine their friendship is. he sat there and supported one of his best friends on one of the biggest nights of his life and smiled and sang along with him, even to a song they used to sing together. he’s REAL. — sel 2! (@boyfriendsfreak) June 20, 2022

see when harry and niall’s friendship is the best and most genuine that came out of 1d pic.twitter.com/PdZvK1OLBn — steph ᴴ jack’s lawyer (@adoresnflwr) June 19, 2022

niall watching harry play the guitar after he taught it to him i’m not okay pic.twitter.com/2DhEH3oaIZ — tavs🥤 (@iccarusxwalls) June 19, 2022

and if harry styles ends up in niall horan’s next insta dump then what am i supposed to do with myself — bek 🍂 misses harry (@heartbekweather) June 19, 2022

niall watching harry perform in



2017 2022 pic.twitter.com/15mFq9xkFG — sin ☁️ niall’s fav (@niallslvrr) June 19, 2022

As it stands, Harry and Niall are yet to discuss the moment but Niall has been photographed backstage at the stadium so it's possible that a Harry and Niall reunion pic is upon us. Our hearts!

Read more about Harry Styles here: