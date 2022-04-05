Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not being a "real" musician

By Sam Prance

Noel Gallagher has also accused Harry of not writing his own music even though Harry has writing credits on all of his songs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has accused Harry Styles of not being a "real" musician and not writing any of his own music in an interview.

There's no denying that Harry Styles is one of the biggest artists in the world today. His new single 'As It Was' has just made Spotify history by garnering more streams in a single day than any other song in the US ever. Harry is also a talented writer. He's had a hand in many iconic One Direction songs and he's also co-written every song he's released as a solo artist.

However, for some reason, Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher is now criticising Harry and discrediting his artistic capabilities.

READ MORE: Harry Styles says the sex scenes in My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling are not safe to watch with parents

Noel Gallagher accuses Harry Styles of not being a "real" musician. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Noel took aim at The X Factor. He said: "The X Factor is a TV show, it’s got nothing to do with music, it’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever. Anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music." He continued to say that no one from talent shows like that works as hard as "real" musicians.

Noel then criticised Harry, who first rose to fame on The X Factor, specifically. He said: "You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something."

While Harry may not have released any songs written solely by himself, there's no denying that he can write. Songs like 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar' are a testament to his skills. He's even written music for Ariana Grande.

Harry Styles playing guitar and performing his own music that he wrote. Picture: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Noel has tried to dismiss Harry's talent in an interview. The artist previously told Absolute Radio: "People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They sit in their garage and write shite like ‘Sign of the Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!"

Noel went on to add: "I don’t mind the song, my wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince,' I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince!'"

As well as Harry, Noel has also accused other X Factor alumni, such as Little Mix and Harry's own band One Direction, of not being real musicians despite the fact that they also co-write their music.

It's also worth noting that writing doesn't make someone a musician. There are brilliant singers who don't write who are "real" musicians just like Noel, Harry and Little Mix.

What do you think? Is Noel out of line?