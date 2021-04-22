Harry Styles is reportedly filming nude gay sex scenes in My Policeman

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles will film the naked sex scenes solo and opposite his co-star David Dawson.

Harry Styles is officially in his acting era and it looks like My Policeman will include Harry taking part in nude gay sex scenes.

Last year (Sep 17), news broke out that Harry Styles had been cast as the lead in the new film adaptation of Bethan Roberts' My Policeman. Like the book, the movie will tell the story of a teacher, Marion, who marries a gay policeman, Tom, who is in love with a museum curator, Patrick. Harry will play Tom, and Emma Corrin and David Dawson will play Marion and Patrick.

Now, reports have come out that Harry has dyed his hair blonde and is filming multiple nude gay sex scenes for the role.

READ MORE: Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys and I'm going to need a minute

Harry Styles is fliming nude gay sex scenes in My Policeman with David Dawson. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, an insider has told them that Harry "is going to be naked" in the film and is "really excited about the challenge" of the sex scenes. The insider also teased: "Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible." The movie will reportedly feature two sex scenes with Harry and David and one nude scene of Harry solo.

The source continued to claim: "Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that."

The Sun also recently reported that Harry is dying his signature brunette hair blonde for the role too.

via GIPHY

My Policeman is Harry's third time acting in a movie. He previously starred in Dunkirk in 2017 and he just wrapped filming on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. It's unclear exactly when My Policeman will come out but production has already begun.

What do you think? Will you watch My Policeman?