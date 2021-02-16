Olivia Wilde praises Harry Styles’ talent and performance in Don't Worry Darling

By Sam Prance

Olivia Wilde also praised Harry Styles for playing a supporting role in the movie so that Florence Pugh could take the spotlight.

Olivia Wilde has opened up about what fans can expect from Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling and it sounds very exciting.

Harry Styles may be best known for his career as a singer. Over the course of the past decade, he has dominated the charts with his work in One Direction and his hits as a soloist. However, he's also beginning to establish himself as one of the most promising actors of his generation. He starred in Dunkirk in 2017 and he's currently working on multiple on-screen projects.

One of the films which Harry is about to star in is Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling and she's just praised his performance.

Olivia Wilde praises Harry Styles’ talent and performance in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, @alicomedy via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Feb 15), Olivia wrote: "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

Olivia added: "Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

It's currently unclear exactly when Don't Worry Darling will be released but, based on Olivia's words, it looks like both Harry and Florence Pugh could be in contention for major awards when it comes out. Harry is also set to star in a new queer film called My Policeman with Emma Corrin and there are rumours that he could join the MCU as Starfox.

Academy Award winner Harry Styles has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

What do you think? Are you excited to see Harry act more?