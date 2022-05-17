Harry Styles opens up about his current relationship with his One Direction bandmates

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles says he still has a "deep love' for Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn in a new interview.

Harry Styles has discussed his time in One Direction and whether or not he still speaks to his bandmates in a new interview.

Harry Styles may be one of the biggest solo artists in the entire world today but we all know that he first rose to fame as one fifth of One Direction. Together, Harry, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn won over the hearts of millions of fans. After going on hiatus back in 2016. The boys have since gone on to each release chart-topping music of their own.

Ahead of the release of Harry's House, Harry has revealed what his relationship is like with Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn now.

Harry Styles says he still has a "deep love" for his One Direction bandmates.

In a new Apple interview, Zane Lowe asked Harry, "Do you keep an eye on your friends who were in the band?" and the 28-year-old superstar responded: "Yeah. You know I look at people who kind of went through some version of what we went through but on their own. And I'm like, I can't imaging having done that."

He added: "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and have someone else who gets its. It's impossible to not at times feel like, 'Oh everyone else is on the other side of the glass and no one really gets it'. Having that is priceless."

Zane then continued, "Do you feel like that's a bond that can't be broken?" and Harry said: "I feel like there's very much a respect between all of us. We did something together and that is something that you can't really undo. It's a very deep love for each other, I think."

Discussing his mental health while he was in the band, Harry said: "I kind of emotionally coasted. I didn't really feel anything. And we'd go through real highs in the band and stuff, and it would always just feel like a relief. Like, "Oh, we didn't fail. That feels like a massive relief."

Harry explained: "I never really felt like I celebrated anything. And I had a great time. Like, truly. And I think sometimes, with therapy as an example, is you open a bunch of doors in your house that you didn't know existed, you find all these rooms and you explore them."

He also said; "I used to feel really guilty for trying to protect the space around me and being defensive of it. And I felt like I was so concerned with people liking me, that I would kind of give up too much space around me that would affect me negatively."

Harry ended by saying: "Now I feel okay putting boundaries up. If I'm not spending time with people that I love and people who love me, I'd rather be on my own. I don't really have that need to be around people who don't positively affect each other."

