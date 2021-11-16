Harry Styles fans are debating over the Pleasing nail polish prices

By Katie Louise Smith

Pleasing's Perfect Polish Set, which contains 4 vegan, gluten-free and cruelty free polishes, costs £50/$65.

He's arrived! Harry Styles has officially entered the world of beauty as he has just launched his own beauty and lifestyle brand called Pleasing.

So far, the first Pleasing drop includes four nail polishes, a pearlescent illuminating serum (£27/$35 USD) and a double-sided Pleasing Pen (£23/$30 USD) that has lip and eye serums on each end.

Each product is also vegan, gluten-free and adheres to clean beauty principles. None of the products were tested on animals either, and the entire Pleasing range is being made in an "economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable manner".

But while the majority of fans are obsessed with Harry's exciting new brand and the products that are currently on offer, some are divided over the price of the nail polish, specifically.

The Perfect Polish Set, which includes all four vegan nail varnishes packaged in a box, will set fans back £50 ($65 USD). Individually, each of the nail varnishes retail for £16 ($20 USD) each.

The prices aren't actually too dissimilar from other mid-to-high-end, vegan, cruelty-free and 12-free brands that sell their products on the high street and in drug stores.

Harry has not personally set the prices for the items that are currently being sold, but some fans are a little disappointed that it's not as affordable as they had hoped, suggesting that £50 (plus international shipping, depending on where you live in the world) is a little too pricey for four nail polishes.

me looking at the pleasing website and seeing their product prices: pic.twitter.com/vhUKHO1jWI — danny (@savorstyles) November 14, 2021

However, fans have also come to Harry's defence, saying that the prices are reasonable for what he's created.

One user wrote: "Harry literally has his own brand and y’all are making it in to a negative thing complaining about the prices that are literally reasonable for the lengths he went to to make the products as safe as they are. for the millionth time just dont buy it ? [sic]"

Another also added: "Idk how to tell you this but a nail polish which is cruelty free, gluten free, vegan and partnered with a non profit organisation to protect women and their cultures will not be given to you for $5."

Prices aside, Harry has partnered with non-profit organisation Nest on the first drop of Pleasing. Their aim is to "support the responsible growth and creative engagement of the artisan & maker economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion".

In an interview with Dazed, Harry also spoke about Pleasing's mission to create products and packaging with the lightest possible footprint in mind: "We also totally understand that we are putting more product into the world, so if we’re gonna do that, then we have to do it the right way."

Will you be buying Harry Styles' Pleasing products?

