Harry Styles says the sex scenes in My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling are not safe to watch with parents

By Sam Prance

Harry has also revealed how he filmed the explicit sex scenes in My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling.

Harry Styles has opened up about filming sex scenes for the first time ever and let slip exactly how explicit his new films are.

Harry Styles may be best known as one of the biggest artists in the entire world, but he is quickly making a name for himself as an impressive actor. To date, he has appeared in Dunkirk and The Eternals and he will return to the big screen this year in My Policeman with Emma Corrin and David Dawson and Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan.

Both movies have received R ratings for sexual content. My Policeman will feature Harry in nude, gay sex scenes and Don't Worry Darling will feature an intense sex scene between Harry and Florence that revolves around "female pleasure". Now, Harry has revealed what his upcoming sex scenes are like, how they were filmed and whether he felt comfortable.

Harry Styles says the sex scenes in My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling are not safe to watch with parents. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Warner Bros. Pictures

On Friday (Apr 1), Harry appeared on Capital's Breakfast Show and Roman Kemp asked Harry what people can expect from his sex scenes and, perhaps most importantly, if fans can watch My Policeman or Don't Worry Darling with their parents. In response, Harry said: "I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents – I’m gonna have to do another one."

Harry then confirmed that there are indeed "saucy scenes" in both films. As for how he filmed these scenes, Roman asked Harry if, like the cast of Bridgerton, he used a "deflated netball" to get it right. Harry then replied: "I’ve personally had no experience with a netball. It depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is."

He continued: "All I can say, from my experience, is that we were very lucky to have a trusting relationship with the people we were working with and that came first. It was all discussed and all of it was very ok, above the filming, above the camera, it’s me and you and we trust each other and at any point we can stop whenever."

Harry ended by saying: "I’d never done that before." He then quipped: "On camera at least."

The Mirror previously reported that Harry "is going to be naked" in My Policeman and that there will be two sex scenes with Harry and David having sex together and one nude scene with Harry alone. A source said that he "will be having sex on screen and that they want it to look as real as possible. Not much is going to be left to the imagination".

Discussing a sex scene between Harry and Florence in Don't Worry Darling, director Olivia Wilde previously teased that it's going to be very steamy. Olivia told Vogue that she wants audiences to "realise how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure" on screen when they watch it.

My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling are both due to be released later this year. Don't Worry Darling will be released on September 22nd and My Policeman is scheduled to come out later this autumn.