Shawn Mendes accused of "copying" Harry Styles with Met Gala and VMAs looks

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles fans have noticed that Shawn Mendes has begun wearing similar looks to the Golden singer.

Shawn Mendes is coming under fire over accusations that the singer is copying Harry Styles with his recent fashion choices.

Harry Styles is no stranger to making headlines with his style. Over the past year alone, the 27-year-old has appeared on the cover of Vogue in a dress. Harry also sent fans into a frenzy at the Grammys with his shirtless feather boa looks and, more recently, people have compared the star to Miranda Sings thanks to his latest blue shirt and red trouser tour outfit.

Now, Harry fans are criticising Shawn Mendes for "ripping off" Harry's style at the Met Gala, the MTV VMAs and elsewhere.

Shawn Mendes accused of "copying" Harry Styles with Met Gala and VMAs looks. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Over the past year or so, people have noticed that Shawn has traded in his clean-cut style for a more dishevelled rock look. From his long hair to his shirtless outfits, there are definitely similarities between Shawn's recent clothing picks and what Harry wears. People even accused Shawn of copying Harry's 'Golden' video with his 'Summer of Love' video.

Now, fans are comparing Shawn's recent MTV VMAs and Met Gala looks to outfits that Harry has previously worn at events like the Grammys. One person tweeted: "Shawn Mendes is trying WAY to hard to be Harry Styles." Another added: "Don’t get me wrong I adore shawn mendes but why has he basically copied harry styles’ grammy outfit ???"

Shawn Mendes is trying WAY to hard to be Harry Styles TWO DAYS IN A ROW so embarrassing #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IrbT9uJ2S3 — Marissa 🇨🇦 (she/her) (@rollrockqueenie) September 14, 2021

don’t get me wrong I adore shawn mendes and he looks so gorgeous tonight but why has he basically copied harry styles’ grammy outfit ??? #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/MeMdejawXx — 𝐧 𝐞 𝐯 𝐞 ✨ (@neveigoe) September 14, 2021

Shawn mendes can you stop copying harry styles ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/EDYNaGsX4S — nhs.113 (@idoprediction) September 14, 2021

Shawn Mendes in Harry Styles’ closet pic.twitter.com/n5yhfqhmmU — s 🌱🚲 JOON WEEKEND (@suhnamjoons) September 13, 2021

do you think shawn mendes will ever do anything other than wear a discount version of a previous harry styles fit? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EcnqfZ0tPo — alex! (@aloomf) September 14, 2021

Of course, even Harry's fashion is heavily inspired by other artists. As it stands, Shawn and Harry are yet to comment on the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.