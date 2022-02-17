Harry Styles fan "devastated" after spending $20,000 on tour tickets before concert cancellation

By Jazmin Duribe

Love On Tour will kick off in Glasgow, Scotland, in June 2022.

A heartbroken Harry Styles fan is expressing her devastation after spending $20,000 on tickets for his world tour.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' was initially scheduled to go on his concert tour, titled Love On Tour, in 2020 in support of his hit second album Fine Line. But sadly, all of Harry's dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in September 2021 Harry kicked off the US leg of Love On Tour in Las Vegas, and later announced plans to reschedule the rest of his tour dates in Europe and South America.

But, Harry angered his fans when he upgraded many of his dates from arenas to stadiums. The decision left many feeling scared that they wouldn't get tickets to the new dates because fans who had originally purchased tickets were made to buy them again.

Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, @kelliedavison via Twitter

Now, self-confessed Harry Styles super fan Kellie Davison is opening up about how she has been left devastated after splashing out on tickets.

Kellie, who is a Virgin flight attendant from Sydney, Australia, has been a fan of Harry since he was in One Direction and has seen him perform many times before (he even wished her Happy Birthday once). The 33-year-old spent thousands of dollars on VIP and top-level tickets to see Harry in Australia, New Zealand, America and Canada, but unfortunately she never made it.

She told A Current Affair: "I've seen four Harry Styles solo shows and 14 One Direction shows. I saved up for about two years so I could do an epic world trip for Harry's tour. I had VIP tickets in Canada, America, New York, Toronto, Connecticut, a few shows in each city and then I had the whole Australian leg of the tour and New Zealand."

Although the US tour dates of Harry's tour were postponed and not cancelled, Kellie was unable to attend because the Australian borders were closed due to coronavirus. Kellie added: "I was devastated, I just cried all night. It was around $20,000 and I saved for about two years to be able to get there."

To make matters worse, Kellie still hasn't been refunded for the tickets for the Australian and New Zealand part of the tour, which was cancelled indefinitely. She continued: "I'm waiting on about $3200 from Ticketek, which is the entire Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour."

In a statement, Ticketek told A Current Affair it automatically refunds customers within 10 days.

The statement read: "We have robust customer solutions systems and procedures in place which have been developed and improved over many years and typically result in 90 per cent of our fans being automatically refunded for cancelled shows within 10 days of cancellation. Everybody who has requested a legitimate refund can rest assured that they will receive it as soon as we are able to process their request in full."

I still can’t believe after all this time that @Harry_Styles cancelled his AUS/NZ tour 💔 This tour meant everything to me and was the only thing getting me through each dark day. I am heartbroken 😔 #loveontour #harrystylesaus #HarryStyles #livenation #harrystylesaustralia pic.twitter.com/w8wy5CmpKC — Kellie Davison 😝 (@kelliedavison) January 20, 2022

CHANGE OF PLANS ✈️🎫❤️ After saving for 2 years to be able to afford the trip of a lifetime to see @Harry_Styles Love On Tour in the US & Canada but not being able to go. Then AUS/NZ tour getting cancelled. I am now going to try 1 last time to see Harry LOT in the UK & Europe🤞🏻 — Kellie Davison 😝 (@kelliedavison) January 26, 2022

All is not lost, though. Kellie confirmed that she would make one last attempt to see Harry in Europe. She tweeted: "CHANGE OF PLANS. After saving for 2 years to be able to afford the trip of a lifetime to see @Harry_Styles Love On Tour in the US & Canada but not being able to go. Then AUS/NZ tour getting cancelled. I am now going to try 1 last time to see Harry LOT in the UK & Europe."