QUIZ: Which iconic Harry Styles outfit are you?

23 April 2021, 17:08

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

You can only be one.

We all know that when it comes to fashion, Harry Styles knows exactly what he's doing. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has been setting trends since his One Direction days and, thanks to his partnership with Gucci, he's landed himself firmly in there with the fashion crowd.

But which one of Harry's iconic fashion lewks are you? Are you more avant-garde like his Vogue cover dress, or more sexy like his 2021 Grammy Awards look? It's time to find out.

READ MORE: Harry Styles performed shirtless at the Grammys and I'm going to need a minute

QUIZ: The hardest 'Would You Rather' Harry Styles edition

QUIZ: What would your Harry Styles fanfic story be?

QUIZ: How well do you know Harry Styles?

Trending on PopBuzz

Shadow and Bone: Grisha powers explained

Shadow and Bone: All the Grisha powers explained

News

QUIZ: Only people under 21 can score 100% on this teen movie quiz

QUIZ: Only people under 21 can score 100% on this teen movie quiz

TV & Film

QUIZ: How well do you remember the first Shrek movie?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the first Shrek movie?

TV & Film

Frankie Jonas says being called Bonus Jonas affected his mental health

Frankie Jonas says being called Bonus Jonas affected his mental health

Celeb

Shadow and Bone season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news

Shadow and Bone season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news

News