QUIZ: Which iconic Harry Styles outfit are you?

By Jazmin Duribe

You can only be one.

We all know that when it comes to fashion, Harry Styles knows exactly what he's doing. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has been setting trends since his One Direction days and, thanks to his partnership with Gucci, he's landed himself firmly in there with the fashion crowd.

But which one of Harry's iconic fashion lewks are you? Are you more avant-garde like his Vogue cover dress, or more sexy like his 2021 Grammy Awards look? It's time to find out.

