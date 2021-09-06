Harry Styles called out for spitting water on stage on tour amid the pandemic

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles fans are criticising the singer for setting a bad example to concertgoers with his 'Whale Blow'.

Harry Styles is facing backlash over his controversial spitting antics on the opening date of the US leg of his brand new tour.

Over the weekend (Sep 4), Harry Styles finally performed the first concert of his Love On Tour tour. Harry first announced the tour back in November 2019 in support of his second album Fine Line. It was initially supposed to begin in September 2020 in Mexico. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harry had to postpone and reschedule the majority of the shows.

Now, Harry's tour has opened in Las Vegas to rave reviews. However, he is also being criticised for spitting water on stage.

Harry Styles called out for spitting water on stage on tour amid the pandemic. Picture: Ian West / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, @cryinginaroom via Twitter

During the gig, Harry pulled out every single one of his signature moves, including his infamous 'Whale Blow'. This segment of Harry's concerts involves him chugging back water and then spitting it out into the air in close proximity to his audience. In normal circumstances, fans lose it whenever Harry does it but, in light of COVID-19, people are calling him out for it.

Imagine meeying harry styles and you see this, he just spit on you pic.twitter.com/Q51i24NxTr — Howl | FAITH IN THE FUTURE (@louisdilfera) September 5, 2021

HE SPIT WATER pic.twitter.com/dAKIRQCszO — cara 𖡻 IS SEEING HARRY ON THE 13TH (with kadence) (@luvrofedvin) September 5, 2021

One person tweeted: "I love you dearly. But it’s Covid. Please stop taking a drink from water bottles then throwing it on people and doing the whale. That’s…an incredible amount of germs. I know most of us would let you spit in our mouths but just maybe retire it for this tour? No hate."

Another added: "So Harry Styles did the whale at his first show on tour like deadass spit out water and potentially onto a crowd… in the middle of a panasonic… is this man forgetting?"

I love you dearly. But it’s Covid. Please stop taking a drink from water bottles then throwing it on people and doing the whale. That’s…an incredible amount of germs. I know most of us would let you spit in our mouths but just maybe retire it for this tour? No hate. 💕 — Bee (@ImNotFreddy87) September 5, 2021

So Harry Styles did the whale at his first show on tour like deadass spit out water and potentially onto a crowd… in the middle of a panasonic… is this man forgetting? — CHANEL (@cfreezle) September 6, 2021

i am a directioner but dear god?? harry just spit in front of the crowd? in the middle of the pandemic and he's getting praised because of it? how tf — monroe⁷ (@staywjeon) September 5, 2021

if he hadn’t drank from the water bottle beforehand and kept his spit to himself just for one whole tour it wouldnt be an issue so dont come for me — angel ⚔️ (@E4SIERTHANLYING) September 5, 2021

You can unfollow me if you want or disagree with me

It has absolutely everything to do with Harry

He fucking SPIT water in the middle of a pandemic and his fans are praising him for it

While the boys can't even hold a tiny concert and were dragged by billboard for vaccinating https://t.co/fIttkAWm0L pic.twitter.com/awoywjlgcN — so show me⁷namkookember (@di_army7) September 5, 2021

As it stands, Harry is yet to respond to the backlash. He is, however, taking extra COVID-19 precautions during this tour. The star recently announced that people would only be able to attend his Love On Tour gigs with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.