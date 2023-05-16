Jonas Brothers reveal their secrets in the Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

I can't believe what Joe Jonas just said about his brother Frankie *gasps*

This is an S.O.S! The Jonas Brothers have just dropped a new album and to celebrate its release, they stopped by PopBuzz HQ to take on our legendary game the Tower of Truth.

Praise the pop Gods because Nick, Joe and Kevin are back with a collection of 12 brand new tracks, executive produced by Jon Bellion and it promises to be their boldest album yet. But what's the album name, I hear you ask? Well, it's called 'The Album'. No, we're not kidding and, yes, it actually is a good album title when you think about it.

But that's not all. The boys recently announced a stadium and arena run dubbed 'The Tour' (wow they are, like, so good at naming things), which kicks off in August and will see the band play five albums every night.

And if you think that sounds exhausting, imagine how they must feel. The stamina that has! The endurance that has! The resilience that has!!! Couldn't be me but good luck to you, lads.

Jonas Brothers play The Tower of Truth. Picture: PopBuzz

For those of you who are new here, the concept behind The Tower of Truth works like this.

PopBuzz challenge a group to play Giant Jenga but there's a twist. Every single block in the Jenga tower has a wild question on it and whoever removes the Jenga block from the tower has to answer that question. The band keep on playing the game like Jenga until the tower finally collapses. The drama!

How well with the Jo Bros fair against our mighty tower? Well there's only one way to find out...hit play on the video on the top of this page.

