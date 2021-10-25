Joe Jonas reacts to viral rumour that Nick Jonas has huge nipples

By Sam Prance

Joe Jonas posted a TikTok video in response to the viral photos of his Jonas Brothers brother.

Joe Jonas has made his thoughts known on the Nick Jonas huge nipples rumours and he's responded in the funniest way.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers will likely already be well aware that rumours that Nick Jonas has huge nipples first surfaced all the way back in 2015, when a photoshopped image of Nick Jonas with enlarged nipples went viral online. Chatting on The Kid Kraddick Morning Show, Nick explained that the viral photos were "fake" and that he has "normal-size" nipples.

However, that hasn't stopped Nick's brother Joe from stoking the rumours and now he's added fuel to the fire once more.

Joe Jonas reacts to viral rumour that Nick Jonas has huge nipples. Picture: Tsuni/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News , @nickjonas via Instagram

In a Reddit AMA in 2016, Joe was quizzed about how big Nick's nipples actually are and, instead of shutting the huge nipple rumours down, Joe added fuel to the fire. Joe joked: "Nick's nipples are not as big as they may appear. It did take multiple surgeries to get them down to a normal size. I think it was like 30-40 surgeries to just get them to a little quarter shape."

Now, Joe has posted a TikTok video with the caption: "This was my favorite fake internet thing ever. @nickjonas." In it, Joe poses in front of photo of Nick with big nipples as audio from Black Widow plays. Scarlett Johansson says: "Who cares? That wasn't real," and then Joe mouths along: "Don't say that! Please don't say that. It was real. It was real to me."

If you're wondering how big Nick's nipples actually are, here is a photograph of his actual nipples to set the record straight.

Or is Nick using photoshop himself? I mean he's not but don't tell Joe that.

