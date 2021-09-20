Hailey Bieber denies that Justin Bieber "mistreats" her after 'argument' video goes viral

By Sam Prance

"It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey Bieber has spoken out about her marriage to Justin Bieber and defended their relationship.

Appearing on an episode of Demi Lovato’s podcast ‘4D’, Hailey was open about her relationship with Justin, saying that she doesn’t mind being referred to as ‘Justin’s wife’ and that he’s ‘extremely respectful’ of her.

Despite a recent video that surfaced on TikTok that some fans believe showed Justin yelling at Hailey, the model was eager to set the record straight, saying that Justin makes her “feel special every single day”.

Hailey Bieber defends Justin Bieber after TikTok questioning their marriage goes viral. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth," she said. "It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing," she continued.

Hailey also spoke about criticism that she’s only achieved success due to her marriage, stressing that she’s worked really hard outside of their relationship and is independent in her career. "When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife'” she said. "It doesn't bother me. At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?"

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Hailey and Justin split up between 2016 and 2018, before reconciling and getting married in September 2018. During their split, Hailey said she "worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was".

"It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree. I'm sorry, but I disagree ... I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money."

Hailey and Justin were most recently seen together at the Met Gala, attending for the first time as a married couple.

Hailey also shared that the ‘Sorry’ singer "does a good job" of supporting her when the pressures of fame become too much.

"I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.' Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is that you're good, you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you,'" she said.