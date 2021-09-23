Justin Bieber criticised over Racism Is Evil clothing line

By Sam Prance

Simple Gospel is a clothing line run by Justin Bieber and his friend Josh Mehl.

Justin Bieber is receiving backlash over his latest clothing line. His brand Simple Gospel is launching a Racism Is Evil range.

Justin Bieber is no stranger to the fashion world. Since becoming a global superstar, the 27-year-old has worked closely with multiple fashion labels. Not only that but he has his very own fashion brand, Drew House, which he runs with his friend Ryan Good. On top of that, he recently set up another brand called Simple Gospel with his friend Josh Mehl at the end of 2020.

Now, Justin and Simple Gospel have unveiled a new 'Racism Is Evil' clothing range but people are calling them out for it.

Justin Bieber criticised over new Racism Is Evil clothing line. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, @justinbierb via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sep 22), Justin shared images of him wearing pieces from the new Simple Gospel line. In the photos, Justin can be seen sporting a black hoodie and joggers, both of which are emblazoned with the words 'Racism Is Evil' and the Simple Gospel logo.

Justin initially shared the images with the caption: "Racism is evil. Sunday 12 pst."

People immediately began calling out Justin for profiting off of social justice, however, he later updated his caption to write: "100% of our proceeds will be donated to a designated black-owned start-up in Los Angeles, California." Still, fans took issue with Justin stating the obvious and accused him of using social justice as an aesthetic.

One person tweeted: "No like I CANT KEEP DEFENDING HIM". Another added: "Justin really thought he ended racism by selling $200 sweats-".

Justin faced similar backlash earlier this year after he included a Martin Luther King Jr. speech on his album Justice as an interlude. People called Justin "tone-deaf" because the record featured love songs dedicated to his wife Hailey Bieber and had little to do with MLK, civil rights or social change.

As it stands, Justin is yet to respond to the criticism. We shall update you if he does.