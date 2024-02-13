Justin Bieber reportedly turned down Usher's Super Bowl offer because he "wasn’t feeling it"

Super Bowl half-time show to celebrate my journey, says Usher

By Katie Louise Smith

Usher reportedly did his best to try to persuade Justin Bieber to join him on stage but Justin ended up declining the offer.

Why didn't Justin Bieber perform with Usher at the Super Bowl? Well, we apparently now know the reason thanks to a music industry insider source.

Days before the Super Bowl halftime show happened, theories about who Usher might bring up on stage to perform with began to circulate. Justin Bieber was one of the names mentioned, and the hype began to spiral out of control. Memes flooded the internet with fans absolutely convinced he was going to show up and perform with Usher. When Justin was spotted arriving in Las Vegas ahead of the game, the excitement got even bigger.

However, it soon became clear that Justin would not be performing alongside his longtime friend and former mentor after he was spotted in the stadium enjoying the game as a spectator.

Now, Page Six have revealed the apparent reason why he didn't appear on the stage.

Justin Bieber reportedly didn't perform with Usher because he wasn't up for it. Picture: Getty

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Justin didn't perform because he "wasn’t up for it".

The source said: "There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it."

The source also claims that Usher did his best to try to persuade Bieber, and wanted to create a moment that paid tribute to their history together. (In case you're not familiar with Usher and Justin's history, Justin was first signed to Usher's label and Usher mentored him throughout his early career. Usher even appeared in the 'One Time' music video, Justin's first ever single.)

Usher himself has not addressed the conversation surrounding Justin's possible appearance during his performance yet. On the night, he ended up bringing out Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri as surprise special guests.

Justin later took to Instagram to congratulate Usher on his performance, writing: "LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART."

Justin has actually stepped back from live performances due to his recent Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. He cancelled all remaining tour dates across Europe, Australia, and the US in early 2023.

Justin's condition causes him to have partial facial paralysis, which he has shared in videos on social media. In June 2023, he updated fans and shared that he was working on his recovery.

In early 2024, Justin teased fans by sharing a photo of himself in what looked like a small, makeshift music studio alongside the caption: "Excited for this next year. New beginnings."

