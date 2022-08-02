Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions

By Jazmin Duribe

"Let them eat pizza!" – Katy Perry, 2022

Katy Perry is going viral for hurling slices of pizza at her adoring fans and we have so many questions.

Now, Katy may have given us hits like 'California Gurls' and 'Teenage Dream', but it looks like her new passion is actually food. Following in the footsteps of her 'California Gurls' collaborator Snoop Dogg, Katy is the face of Just Eat in the UK and she even has her own song with the food delivery service.

Well, Katy has now branched out and is delivering food herself in her own unique way… kind of. The singer was caught slinging pizza at fans at a nightclub in Las Vegas and the videos are actually hilarious.

Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions. Picture: Eric McCandless via Getty Images, @KatyPerryBrasil via Twitter

So, basically Katy hit the clurrrb at the weekend and headed to the DJ booth. But somehow she got her hands on a giant pizza? Being the giving queen she is, Katy couldn't let her fans dance the night away on an empty stomach. So she graciously started flinging the giant slices into the crowd – on beat, might we add.

Now you'd think that if you saw a huge slice of pizza coming your way you would try to avoid it, right? Well, the crowd didn't even think about the possible tomato and cheese based catastrophe that was ahead and started outstretching their hands to grab a slice.

Sadly, it seems no-one was successful in grabbing the pizza. However, the hilariously random clip has provoked some strong reactions.

katy perry throwing slices of pizza at gay people in the club… a mother feeding her young. it’s biology pic.twitter.com/VPyFKZmIwU — matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2022

Obsessed with Katy Perry’s just eat era pic.twitter.com/XEqZJTWHVz — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) August 1, 2022

me in the crowd trying to catch Katy Perry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/KBgR2rPLjd — Jonathan (@jinagarten) August 1, 2022

katy perry when she sees a box of pizza pic.twitter.com/6AOo8KfG9P — Fletcher Peters 🪩 (@fIetcherpeters) August 2, 2022

Me after catching pizza from Katy Perry in the club pic.twitter.com/MpS2s81TOR — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) August 1, 2022

one thing about Katy Perry is that she will always enjoy her pizza no matter where she goes pic.twitter.com/rO2CNjL28F — lukas (@lukasperry) August 1, 2022

you're telling me that katy perry video of her throwing pizza is not from her teenage dream era? interesting. — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) August 1, 2022

Me and my baby 👼👶went to that Katy perry concert🎤🎙️, she threw pizza🍕 on my baby, how rude😠😡 pic.twitter.com/JFLbMDCslG — Daisy Stalli Johnson (@AllThingAbtEnzo) August 1, 2022

Katy Perry hurling loose pizza at twinks is my new favorite thing. — Dorit’s Chic Windchime (@spicykezzinnugg) August 1, 2022

Do you ever feel like a pizza dish

Drifting through the wind, wanting to start again? ✨🍕 pic.twitter.com/dWtLCiKS0F — henrique🍄 (@perryorgasm_) August 1, 2022

one time, katy perry hit me in the face with a slice of pizza… it was awesome https://t.co/Rjs2Vy9fZj — mikehole (@mrdeminico) August 2, 2022

this is how i imagine the gays fighting over the katy perry pizza after it landed on the club floor pic.twitter.com/YHW3p8JS2U — chaotic they (@saintkyle13) August 1, 2022

Katy has now responded to the viral video on Twitter. She tweeted: "A mother feeding her children."

Alas, Katy hasn't provided any additional context to the pizza slinging so unfortunately it must remain one of life's greatest mysteries... Sad!