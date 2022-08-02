Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions

2 August 2022, 15:41

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Let them eat pizza!" – Katy Perry, 2022

Katy Perry is going viral for hurling slices of pizza at her adoring fans and we have so many questions.

Now, Katy may have given us hits like 'California Gurls' and 'Teenage Dream', but it looks like her new passion is actually food. Following in the footsteps of her 'California Gurls' collaborator Snoop Dogg, Katy is the face of Just Eat in the UK and she even has her own song with the food delivery service.

Well, Katy has now branched out and is delivering food herself in her own unique way… kind of. The singer was caught slinging pizza at fans at a nightclub in Las Vegas and the videos are actually hilarious.

Katy Perry is going viral for throwing pizza at her fans and I have so many questions. Picture: Eric McCandless via Getty Images, @KatyPerryBrasil via Twitter

So, basically Katy hit the clurrrb at the weekend and headed to the DJ booth. But somehow she got her hands on a giant pizza? Being the giving queen she is, Katy couldn't let her fans dance the night away on an empty stomach. So she graciously started flinging the giant slices into the crowd – on beat, might we add.

Now you'd think that if you saw a huge slice of pizza coming your way you would try to avoid it, right? Well, the crowd didn't even think about the possible tomato and cheese based catastrophe that was ahead and started outstretching their hands to grab a slice.

Sadly, it seems no-one was successful in grabbing the pizza. However, the hilariously random clip has provoked some strong reactions.

Katy has now responded to the viral video on Twitter. She tweeted: "A mother feeding her children."

Alas, Katy hasn't provided any additional context to the pizza slinging so unfortunately it must remain one of life's greatest mysteries... Sad!

