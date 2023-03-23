What time does Lana Del Rey's album come out? The Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd release time

By Sam Prance

Here's when you can stream and buy Lana Del Rey's new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Lana Del Rey's new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is here but what time does it come out?

Ever since Lana Del Rey released 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' as a single in December, people have been desperate to hear Lana's new album. Since then, Lana has dropped 'A&W' and 'The Grants' as further singles, both of which have received widespread critical acclaim. Lana is back and people can't get enough of her new music.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that fans are eager to hear Lana's new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in full. The highly-anticipated record comes out this Friday (Mar 23) but what time does it come out in your country? Here are all the international Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd release times.

Here's the list of Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd release times:

Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is scheduled to drop at midnight local time on March 23rd. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream, buy and download the new album at 12:00 AM in your country. In other words, New Zealand will get it first and it will become available to the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you're on the east coast. However, for fans who live on the west coast, it's dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on March 22nd.

What is Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd track list?

Lana Del Rey has reunited with the likes of Jack Antonoff, Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes on Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The project also includes features from the likes of Jon Batiste ('Candy Necklace') and Father John Misty ('Let the Light In'). The full track list is as follows:

The Grants Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Sweet A&W Judah Smith Interlude Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste) Jon Batiste Interlude Kintsugi Fingertips Paris, Texas (feat. SYML) Grandfather Please Stand on the Shoulders of My Father While He's Deep-Sea Fishing (feat. Riopy) Let the Light In (feat. Father John Misty) Margaret (feat. Bleachers) Fishtail Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis) Taco Truck x VB

