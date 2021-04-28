Lana Del Rey is being roasted over her "ugly" Blue Banisters album art

28 April 2021, 12:49

By Sam Prance

Fans are not impressed with the "basic" graphic design on Lana Del Rey's new album cover.

Lana Del Rey has just announced that she is releasing a new album called Blue Banisters but fans hate the album artwork.

Lana Del Rey is no stranger to controversy. Over the past year alone, she's faced backlash for multiple things. Last May, she came under fire for her Instagram post about Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, then she was called out for her comments about Donald Trump, and, more recently, she's faced criticism for wearing a mesh face mask to a fan meet and greet.

Now, Lana is dividing the internet for a completely different reason. People are roasting her Blue Banisters album art.

Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters album art
Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters album art. Picture: @lanadelrey via Instagram, Interscope

Yesterday (Apr 27), Lana took to her social media pages to reveal that she would be releasing a new album this summer. The 35-year-old tweeted: "Album out July 4th BLUE BANISTERS" alongside what appears to be the project's album art. The art itself is a selfie with Blue Banisters emblazoned on it. Some effects have also been added to it including a white frame.

As soon as Lana made the announcement, fans were quick to drag the art with many comparing it to a PicsArt creation. One fan wrote: "i think we can all agree that we need to ban picsart from the app store." Another person tweeted: "Lana, I am a photographer and designer and will literally design your covers for free… please stop this…"

As it stands, Lana hasn't responded to the backlash but it's possible that she is simply trolling us all. On March 20, one day after she released her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana shared the Blue Bannisters selfie on social media with the caption "ROCK CANDY SWEET June 1" and the title Rock Candy Sweet edited onto the selfie.

Fans originally assumed that Rock Candy Sweet was the name of Lana's next album but it could be the lead single from Blue Bannisters or just part of an elaborate joke.

What do you think of the Blue Bannisters art?

