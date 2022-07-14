Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend Jack Donoghue made out with his cousin and his dog

By Sam Prance

Old photos of Jack Donoghue making out with his cousin and his dog have surfaced online.

Lana Del Rey's new boyfriend Jack Donoghue is breaking the internet with multiple, controversial Instagram posts from his past.

Yesterday (Jul 13), Lana Del Rey appeared to go public with her new boyfriend. After being spotted together multiple times since February, Jack Donoghue has now taken to Instagram to share two intimate photos with Lana. In the images, Jack stands outside of Cook County Department of Corrections and cuddles Lana. He captioned the post: "family visit."

Jack's old posts have since resurfaced online including videos and photos of him making out with his cousin and his dog.

Who is Jack Donoghue?

While his name may not be familiar, Jack is actually a pretty well-established artist. Hailing from Traverse City, Michigan, Jack is a member of the witch house and electronic rock band Salem. He's also co-produced songs for other musicians including Kanye West, Trinidad James and Yung Lean. Before Lana, Jack was previously in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.

Since Jack has appeared to confirm that he's dating Lana, fans have discovered his old social media posts that are still live on his Instagram page. In one photo from 2016, Jack can be seen licking his dog's tongue with the caption: "Throw back✨ to my first relationship."

Meanwhile, in February 2016, Jack shared a video of him making out with a man with the caption: "Fadddddeddddd 😖.... Bruh: this is my first cousin.... Found this vid on my phone just now...........¿Wud up family that follows me?"

Reacting to the posts, one person tweeted: "why is my feed flooded with clips of lana del rey's new boyfriend doing the weirdest shit like making out with his first cousin and giving his dog a french kiss." Another added: "lana del rey’s new boyfriend is… questionable…"

Someone also tweeted: "Homosexuality, incest, and bestiality all in one oh this gonna be a masterpiece of an album when they break up."

As it stands, Jack is yet to address the resurfaced posts. We shall update you if he does.