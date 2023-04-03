Lana Del Rey Tour 2023: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far

By Sam Prance

Will Lana Del Rey do a Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour? How much will tickets be? Is there a presale code? What cities will Lana Del Rey play in? Here's all the information we know so far.

Lana Del Rey's new studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is here but will she do a tour for it?

Ever since Lana Del Rey cancelled the 2020 dates of her The Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour – at first due to illness and then due to the coronavirus pandemic – fans have been desperate to see her perform on tour. In the three years since, Lana has released Chemtrails at the Country Club, Blue Bannisters and Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

With so much more music under her belt since her last tour, the demand to see Lana perform is higher than ever. What has she said about a potential tour though? Here's what we know about Lana's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour including tour dates, ticket prices, where you can find presale codes and everything in between.

Is Lana Del Rey going on tour in 2023?

Lana Del Rey Tour 2023: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far. Picture: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Will there be a Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour?

As it stands, Lana Del Rey is yet to reveal if she will be doing a tour in support of Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album. However, Lana Del Rey's dad, Robert Grant has reportedly told fans that Lana will be going on tour. Robert reportedly made the comments at a merch pop-up in support of Lana's new album.

As well as reportedly going on tour, Lana is set to play at a variety of festivals in the coming months including Glastonbury, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Fel and MITA. We'll update you as soon as Lana reveals more.

Lana Del Rey tour dates: When is Lana Del Rey going on tour in 2023?

Outside of Robert Grant's comments, there is currently no information on if/when Lana Del Rey will go on tour. If she does a Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tour, it's possible that she will start the tour in summer when she begins her festival dates or in autumn once they end. Her festival dates are as follows:

May 27th-28th - MITA - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

- MITA - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 21st-25th - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

- Glastonbury - Somerset, UK July 15th - Fel - Turin, Italy

- Fel - Turin, Italy August 6th - Lollapalooza - Chicago, US

- Lollapalooza - Chicago, US August 11th-13th - Outside Lands - San Francisco, US

In other words, get your savings ready because you could be seeing Lana live imminently. Bookmark this page and we'll update you with more info as soon as it's announced.

Lana Del Rey 2023 tour locations: What cities will Lana Del Rey play in?

Lana Del Rey is yet to reveal where she will next be going on tour. However, given that she had to cancel the majority of the international dates of The Norman Fucking Rockwell! Tour, we imagine that she will aim to perform for as many of her fans as possible this time round. In the past, Lana has performed in the Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia.

If the tour falls in line with her festival dates, Lana will likely be based in the UK and Europe in June and July and in the US from August onwards. We'll let you know as soon as we know anything concrete.

Lana Del Rey tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Lana Del Rey is yet to confirm any presale information for an upcoming tour. However, most major artists use similar presale formats. If Lana follows in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, she will probably have a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK.

There may also be LiveNation and fan presales so make sure you're signed up to Lana's mailing list via her website here.

Lana Del Rey tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets to Lana Del Rey's tour be?

When Lana Del Rey was meant to tour the UK in 2020, tickets cost £65 for standing and between £45 and £75 for seated. Depending on venues, tickets are likely to cost a little more for her next tour as the demand to see will be the greatest it's ever been. Return to this page for updates.

Is Lana Del Rey going on tour in 2023? Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey 2023 tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Lana's tours tend to heavily feature her newest material alongside fan favourites and classic hits. With that in mind, it seems likely that her next tour will predominantly feature music from Chemtrails at the Country Club, Blue Bannisters and Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

In past tours, Lana has always performed the likes of 'Video Games', 'Summertime Sadness' and 'Born to Die', so we imagine that they will all feature, as well as material from Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lust for Life, Honeymoon and Ultraviolence.

As usual, we won't know the setlist until the first date of the tour. Visit his page then to find out what she plays.

What do you want Lana to sing on her next tour?

