Liam Payne’s accent has completely changed and everyone is confused

28 March 2022, 11:44

By Sam Prance

Fans noticed that Liam Payne had a new accent on the red carpet for Elton John's annual Oscars party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video of Liam Payne discussing the 2022 Oscars is breaking the internet. Fans are confused by how different his accent is.

Yesterday (Mar 27), the Academy Awards took place. Beyoncé opened the show with an incredible performance of 'Be Alive' from King Richard, Encanto took home the award for Best Animated Film and Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer woman and the first Afro-Latina to ever win an acting Oscar. There were also wins for the likes of Dune and Billie Eilish.

READ MORE: Liam Payne praises After movies after learning One Direction inspired them

During the event, Will Smith also slapped Chris Rock following an insensitive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and, in the aftermath, almost every celebrity has been asked about it on the red carpet, including Liam Payne, who attended Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party. However, it's not what Liam said that's breaking the internet, it's his accent.

Where is Liam Payne from?

Liam Payne has a new accent and the entire internet is confused
Liam Payne has a new accent and the entire internet is confused. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation, ITV

Following Elton John's party, Liam took to the red carpet and Good Morning Britain asked him about the incident. Liam said: "Will Smith used to live behind my house. I believe whatever he felt he did, he had the right to do. It's a very sad thing. It cut me deep. Ask yourself what would you do in the same situation? I don't know how we'd all react. We're all very human."

In the viral clip, people noticed that Liam's accent appears to switch from his normal voice to Welsh to Irish to American to Scottish. Author Bolu Babalola tweeted: "Why are they asking Liam Payne and why does he sound like that". Singer Jack Remmington added: "What in God’s name has happened to Liam’s accent?! He sounds in Payne."

Liam Payne is from Wolverhampton in the UK and he usually speaks with a slight Black Country twang.

As it stands, Liam is yet to address his change in accent. We shall update you if he does.

What do you think? Does Liam sound different?

