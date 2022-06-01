Liam Payne called out for "offensive" comments about Zayn in Logan Paul interview

By Sam Prance

Liam Payne is facing backlash from One Direction fans after making fun of Zayn.

Liam Payne is coming under fire over comments he made about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn in a new interview.

Yesterday (May 31), Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast to discuss his time in One Direction, his work as a solo artist now, and his relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Quavo. Several comments from the interview have since gone viral online, including an anecdote about getting in a physical fight with one of his One Direction bandmates.

However, it's Liam's comments about Zayn that are causing the most conversation with many fans calling him out for them.

During the interview, Logan Paul brings up his former feud with Zayn and Gigi Hadid on Twitter. Joining in, Liam says: "Then she tweeted something about 'get yourself a respectful man'." Laughing, Liam adds: "That one didn't age well." In doing so, he appears to make light of Zayn and Gigi's split and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid's claims that Zayn "struck" her.

Liam then adds: "Before we go too deeply into this, there's many reasons why I dislike Zayn but there's many reasons why I'll be always on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

Continuing, Liam states: "You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, that guy's a dick'... but once you understand what he's been through to get to that point and actually whether he even wanted to be there. I'm so misunderstood by myself more than anyone. I can't sit here and dick on him."

Liam ended by saying: "Listen, I don't agree with his actions. I can't commend some of the things he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is, I understand and your only hope is that, at some point in their life, the person on the other end of the phone wants to receive the help you're willing to give."

Liam is now facing backlash for criticising Zayn's upbringing and making light of his relationship with Gigi. One fan tweeted: "Zayn has always talked about how supportive Trisha is & how much he respects Yaser. All he wanted to do was get his parents a home & make them proud. Liam Payne going on air calling out zayns upbringing is just so offensive."

Another fan added: "liam payne painting zayn out as this violent man with a bad upbringing is only reinforcing stereotypes and is once again bashing poc and calling us “violent.” no wonder your racist ass didn’t speak when he was getting islamophobic comments. i’m sure you were one of them".

Zayn has always talked about how supportive Trisha is & how much he respects Yaser. All he wanted to do was get his parents a home & make them proud.

As it stands, Liam is yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if he does.