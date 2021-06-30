Madonna called out for saying she did Lil Nas X's gay BET kiss first

30 June 2021, 12:22 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 15:20

By Sam Prance

Lil Nas X made headlines after becoming the first male performer to kiss another man on stage at the BET Awards.

Madonna is coming under fire after saying that she did Lil Nas X's BET Awards kiss "first" with Britney Spears at the VMAs.

On Sunday (Jun 27), Lil Nas X stole the show at the BET Awards with his iconic performance of 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'. The 22-year-old star performed the song in an Egyptian style get-up, surrounded by a group of ripped male dancers. Lil Nas X then ended the song by kissing one of his dancers and artists including Diddy praised him for being "fearless".

Now, Madonna has joined the conversation by simply saying that she "did it first" and people are calling her out for it.

Madonna called out for saying she did Lil Nas X's gay BET kiss first
Madonna called out for saying she did Lil Nas X's gay BET kiss first. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, @madonna via Instagram, Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Last night (Jun 29), Madonna took to Instagram to post a side by side image comparing Lil Nas X's BET kiss to the time she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV VMAs in 2003. Madonna captioned the photo with "#diditfirst". Fans weren't sure if she was joking about the similarities or not, but many people took issue with her comparing her kiss to what Lil Nas X did.

Journalist Phillip Henry tweeted: "The woman who quite literally stole/whitewashed an big element of Black queer culture, made a ton of money off of it with Vogue and has been heavily criticized for it, is flexing on a 22 year emerging Black queer artist to be recognized for a same sex kiss when she is STRAIGHT?!"

Other people also called out Madonna for tweeting this but saying nothing about Britney's conservatorship. One person wrote: "Shell bring Britney up to overshadow a queer poc artist but not bring Britney up for her court hearing last week".

Meanwhile, journalist Jason Okundaye defended Madonna, tweeting: "Madonna and Lil Nas X are literally friends I'm sure her instagram post is light teasing and not that deep".

Now, Lil Nas X has shut down the backlash too by tweeting: "me and madonna are friends. it’s just a joke."

Madonna previously bonded with Lil Nas X on her Madame X Tour.

