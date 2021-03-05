Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him

By Sam Prance

Tekashi 6ix9ine has since posted a video denying that he's gay and claiming that Lil Nas X's DM exposé is fake.

Lil Nas X and Tekashi 6ix9ine are trading shots online after Tekashi 6ix9ine took a homophobic dig at Lil Nas X on Instagram.

Yesterday (Mar 5), popular YouTuber, DJ Akademiks, shared a news story on his Instagram page with the title: "China makes COVID-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners". 6ix9ine then made a homophobic comment underneath the post directed at Lil Nas X. The rapper wrote "Lil nas x entered the chat" and the comment went viral with people calling 6ix9ine out.

Never one to let homophobia slide though, Lil Nas X clapped back at 6ix9ine by allegedly exposing DMs 6ix9ine sent him.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X fans praise him for rapping about gay sex in his Holiday lyrics

Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him. Picture: @lilnasx via Instagram

Shortly after 6ix9ine posted his homophobic remark, Lil Nas X took to TikTok to share a video of him reacting to what 6ix9ine had written. However, Lil Nas X didn't stop there, he then showed his fans a screenshot of 6ix9ine apparently sliding into his DMs. In the image, it looks like 6ix9ine sent Lil Nas X this message: "Gonna be in ya city soon, what you doing lol?"

In other words, it appears that 6ix9ine was romantically interested in Lil Nas X. However, 6ix9ine has since responded to Lil Nas X by claiming that the DM is fake. He said: "Before this shit even start, we gon nip this shit in the bud." and revealed that there are no messages between the two of them. That being said, 6ix9ine could have simply deleted them.

As it stands, Lil Nas X hasn't addressed 6ix9ine's accusations that his post was fake. We shall update you if he does.