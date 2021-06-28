Lil Nas X claps back at homophobic troll over his 2021 BET Awards kiss

By Jazmin Duribe

Lil Nas X's 2021 BET Awards performance was everything and more.

Lil Nas X has clapped back at a homophobic comment about his BET Awards performance.

The 2021 BET Awards kicked off on Sunday night (June 27) and boy was it eventful. Cardi B debuted her baby bump shortly after announcing she's expecting her second child with husband Offset and Zendaya paid tribute to Beyoncé in a near-identical purple gown. But what everyone is talking about is the passionate onstage kiss between Lil Nas X and a male dancer.

The rapper performed his hit 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' rocking an Egyptian-themed lewk surrounded by ripped male dancers. And the best part was that he finished by sharing a kiss with one of his dancers while his arm was wrapped around another.

Lil Nas X performed at the 2021 BET Awards. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

It safe to say Lil Nas X absolutely killed it. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and fans praised him for his fearless performance. Even hip-hop legend Diddy tweeted: "Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!!"

However, not everyone was so supportive. One troll took issue with the kiss and said Lil Nas X (who. came out as gay in 2019) had disrespected African culture. They tweeted: "DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR SHITS LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS."

In response, Lil Nas X decided to drop some much-needed historical knowledge onto the timeline. He tweeted: "Y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in African culture." He followed his statement up with another tweet, which read: "LGBET."

A legendary performance, an iconic response and the perfect close to Pride month.