Lil Nas X opens up about realising he was gay when he was five years old

By Rachel Finn

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”

Lil Nas X has revealed he realised he was gay when he was just five years old.

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' singer has spoken out in a new interview about his queer identity and how he came to be more comfortable in his sexuality. He says he first realised he liked boys when he developed feelings for his sister’s cousin at the age of five.

“I had feelings for my sister’s cousin — we have different dads,” he told Variety, as part of their 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age.”

Lil Nas X opens up about when he knew he was gay. Picture: Getty Images

However, it was a while before he accepted his sexuality as encountering homophobia “bred a lot of self-hate” - but it also made him stronger.

“Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it — like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more — and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100% open with it.”

One thing the singer said helped along the way was when he met someone in middle school who was also gay and, although their relationship wasn’t romantic, it helped to have someone to share his feelings with.

“But I didn’t act on anything until high school — well, middle school, but then high school,” he said. “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

Despite a few rocky relationships in the past, Lil Nas X said he’s in a relationship now with someone who could be “the one”.

“I’ve found someone special now,” he revealed. “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

[H/T Pink News]

