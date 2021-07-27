Lil Nas X slams publication for saying homophobic backlash to Industry Baby is "criticism"

By Sam Prance

"Criticism is 'this song is not good' not someone saying 'you are the reason people are getting aids'."

Lil Nas X has called out People for referring to the homophobic response to his 'Industry Baby' music video as "criticism".

Last week (Jul 23), Lil Nas X broke the internet with another iconic video. The visual for 'Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)' is set in a men's prison and it sees Lil Nas X break out of jail and perform intense choreography naked with a legion of ripped male dancers. If that weren't legendary enough, the visual has also raised over $40,000 and counting for The Bail Project.

Fans were quick to praise the video. However, it was also met with homophobic backlash. Now, Lil Nas X has spoken out against the comments and against media outlets who've been dismissing the homophobia simply as "criticism".

Lil Nas X slams publication for saying homophobic backlash to Industry Baby is "criticism". Picture: Columbia Records

Not long after the 'Industry Baby' video came out, one person tweeted: "#LilNasX isn’t fighting for gay rights. He’s marketing the sexual irresponsibility that’s causing young men to die from AIDS. Being gay is one thing, but being a super spreader is another. There’s nothing healthy or helpful about that video. Especially for children."

Never one to let homophobia slide, Lil Nas X clapped back: "y’all be silent as hell when n----s dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. but when i do anything remotely sexual i’m 'being sexually irresponsible' & 'causing more men to die from aids' y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it."

y’all be silent as hell when niggas dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. but when i do anything remotely sexual i’m “being sexually irresponsible” & “causing more men to die from aids” y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it. https://t.co/ZiwbYcIH5l — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 25, 2021

People then published a story about Lil Nas X's remarks and the homophobic backlash with the title: "Lil Nas X Responds to Criticism of His 'Industry Baby' Music Video: 'Y'all Hate Gay People'." They then shared the story with the same title as a caption on Twitter and, noticing it, Lil Nas X replied: "y’all know exactly what you’re doing with this caption :/."

Lil Nas X then added: "Criticism is 'this song is not good' not someone saying 'you are the reason people are getting aids'."

y’all know exactly what you’re doing with this caption :/ https://t.co/iH6eqWwQQD — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 26, 2021

criticism is “this song is not good” not someone saying “you are the reason people are getting aids” :/ — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 26, 2021

As it stands, People are yet to respond to Lil Nas X's comments but they have edited the title of the article on their site to "Lil Nas X Responds to Post Calling His 'Industry Baby' Music Video 'Sexually Irresponsible'". They've also added an Editor's Note that reads: "This headline has been adjusted to better reflect Lil Nas X's initial tweets."

People still have not deleted the tweet which Lil Nas X called out.