Lil Nas X dances completely naked in Industry Baby video shower scene

By Sam Prance

Lil Nas X is also using his 'Industry Baby' video to raise money for The Bail Project.

Lil Nas X is back with another iconic music video and he does a completely naked dance scene in the 'Industry Baby' visual.

Few artists have had a more impressive 2021 than Lil Nas X. Not only has the 22-year-old rapper released one of the biggest hits of the year with 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', but he's also received widespread praise from fans and critics alike for his unapologetically queer videos. He even recently made history with a gay male kiss on stage at the BET awards.

Now, Lil Nas X is making headlines again with his 'Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)' video and it's all for an amazing cause.

'Industry Baby' sees Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow trade bars about their fame and success and the video plays on the reports that Nike was taking legal action against Lil Nas X for his infamous satan shoes. In the video, Lil Nas X is sent to prison but he doesn't stay there long. He manages to break him and his fellow inmates out with a little bit of help from Jack Harlow.

If that weren't legendary enough, there is a whole nude shower sequence in which Lil Nas X and a legion of ripped dancers perform choreography all naked. Naturally, fans are living for it. One person tweeted: "watching lil nas x twerk naked in a shower is a spiritual experience". Another added: "the naked dancing in this lil nas x video is EVERYTHING!!!"

And Lil Nas X isn't just being provocative for the sake of it. He's released 'Industry Baby' alongside a fundraiser for The Bail Project which "combats mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system—one person at a time". They "restore the presumption of innocence, reunite families, and challenge a system that criminalizes race and poverty."

Announcing the fundraiser, Lil Nas X wrote: "Music is the way I fight for liberation. It’s my act of resistance. But I also know that true freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works. Starting with cash bail. This isn’t just theoretical for me. It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family."

Lil Nas X continued: "I’m doing something about it and I invite you to join me. Ending cash bail is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time. Donate what you can to the Bail X Fund. Let’s bring people home & let’s fight for freedom and equality."

To find out more and donate visit: Bail X Fund.