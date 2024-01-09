Lil Nas X defends J Christ single art after people accuse him of making a "mockery of Jesus"

9 January 2024, 11:44

Lil Nas X transforms into J Christ for new single

By Sam Prance

"The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lil Nas X has shut down accusations that he's being insensitive to Christianity with his new 'J Christ' single art and imagery.

Yesterday (Jan 8), Lil Nas X unveiled the artwork for his brand new song 'J Christ'. The image features Lil Nas X on a crucifix and is a clear reference to Jesus Christ. Announcing the single, Lil Nas X wrote: "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" Lil Nas X also shared a separate video of him on a cross.

Since sharing the art, Lil Nas X has faced backlash from people accusing him of mocking Jesus and now he's responded.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X responds after sparking backlash with his 'disgusting' Halloween outfit

Lil Nas X defends J Christ art after people accuse him of mocking Jesus
Lil Nas X defends J Christ art after people accuse him of mocking Jesus. Picture: Leon Bennett/WireImage, Columbia Records

Taking to Twitter after the art went viral, Lil Nas X defended himself. He tweeted: "the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu."

Lil Nas X also reposted multiple tweets in defence of him on his account. A person wrote: "Everyone talking about Lil Nas X disrespecting religion I need you to go outside and touch the first green thing you see cuz I know you ain’t say nun about Kendrick or Pac or Cole or Ye or Jay or….."

Another argued: "Imagine telling Lil Nas X that he’s not allowed to use the iconography of the world’s largest religion, that shaped the western culture and informed ALL of the western art, to express himself, like ALL western artists have been doing for the past couple of millenia."

Fans of Lil Nas X will already know that he's regularly used religious imagery in his art. In his video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Lil Nas X plays a version of Adam who is banished from Eden and sentenced to hell. The artwork was also a recreation of Michelangelo's famous The Creation of Adam painting.

'J Christ' drops worldwide on Friday, so we'll have to wait until then to see what the video looks like.

