Jack Harlow says his team didn't want him to collaborate with Lil Nas X

By Jazmin Duribe

"Some people think certain things are wrong."

Jack Harlow has revealed that his team initially didn't want him to collaborate with Lil Nas X on their hit song 'Industry Baby'.

Back in July, Lil Nas X released his iconic track 'Industry Baby' featuring Jack Harlow alongside a video that practically broke the internet. In the video, which raised funds for The Bail Project, Lil Nas X breaks out of a men's jail and performs a dance routine while completely naked in the shower, surrounded by oiled up dancers.

The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has remained in the top 10 since. But last week, 'Industry Baby' finally climbed to No. 1, making it Jack's highest charting record so far.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X. Picture: Alamy, Columbia

However, Jack has now revealed that members on his team originally didn’t like the idea of him working with Lil Nas X on 'Industry Baby'. "I had people in my corner that didn’t recommend I do that song, that don’t want to watch that video, you know?" Jack said in a recent interview with GQ.

"But I just realise there is a fundamental difference with how the world is seen by some people. Some people think certain things are wrong. There are some people, at the root level – although they don’t want to hurt any gays; they don’t hate gays – they think it is wrong, whether it’s religion or whatever reason it is. But for me, I have never been this way. Never."

Luckily, Jack ignored the background noise and went ahead with the No 1. charting collaboration. In fact, he's become quite close to Lil Nas X. The duo have been publicly supporting each other on social media and brushing off the homophobic comments that the video has received.

He continued: "That's what attracted me to [Lil Nas X] as an artist: he’s at the front and centre of it, fearlessly. But, you know, there is a long way to go. There are some people that will always feel like you are forcing it down their throats and that they are going to convert the children…"

