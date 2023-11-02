Lil Nas X responds after sparking backlash with his 'disgusting' Halloween outfit

2 November 2023, 16:48

Lil Nas X's tampon Halloween costume divides the internet

By Katie Louise Smith

"I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He's only been back on social media for five minutes and Lil Nas X has already sparked a debate online over his Halloween costume.

For Halloween 2023, Lil Nas X dropped a series of brilliant costumes. There was a tribute to Little Richard, there was a low-budget version of one of his own red carpet looks and then... there was the one that everyone is talking about: The used tampon.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, Lil Nas X is seen emerging from a giant cardboard illustration of a vulva, dressed in a blood-soaked tampon costume with white pleaser heels and a white blood-soaked wig.

Quite a choice for a Halloween costume! And of course, it's divided the internet massively.

Lil Nas X's tampon halloween costume divides the internet
Lil Nas X's tampon halloween costume divides the internet. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @lilnasx via Instagram

The reaction to the costume has beeeeeen...mixed, to say the least. Over 10,000 people left a comment under his Instagram post – some people thought it was absolutely hilarious, while others have called it "disgusting" and "unnecessary".

He was also accused of mocking and disrespecting women and people who have periods.

One user wrote: "How do you think women feel about such a vulgar mockery of their menstruation cycles? This is very distasteful…but expected from you."

Plenty of people, however, have come to Lil Nas' defence, arguing that they feel it's not disrespectful or offensive at all.

"Well that's one way to normalize periods," one person joked, while another added: "Painting the town Red fr."

Demi Lovato left a string of cry laughing emojis under the post, Rosario Dawson dropped some heart emojis, and a couple of period products brands even hilariously suggested other products for him to dress up as next year.

Others also shared photos of themselves dressed up as tampons for previous Halloween parties and also defended the costume. One user writing: "OH FFS 🤦‍♀️ A period is not a medical CONDITION. It is a bodily FUNCTION. A tampon is a PRODUCT, a product."

Responding to all the negative comments himself, Lil Nas X wrote: "I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first."

Oh, Lil Nas X, how we've missed you.

Read more Lil Nas X news here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

A video of young Taylor Swift fans discovering what a CD is has gone viral and I have never felt so old

A video of young Taylor Swift fans not knowing how to use a CD goes viral

Taylor Swift

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria

Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

Everyone is thirsting over Josh Hutcherson speaking Spanish in this Five Nights at Freddy's promo

News

Where is Elizabeth Haysom now from Netflix's Till Murder Do Us Part?

Where is Elizabeth Haysom now? Till Murder Do Us Part's subject's life revealed

News

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles had a relationship

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" conspiracy theory that he dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's why some of Taylor Swift's re-recordings don't sound identical to the originals

Here's why Taylor Swift's re-recordings don’t sound identical to the original

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo fans think Rachel Zegler just confirmed she's on the new Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo appears to tease snippet of new Hunger Games soundtrack single

Olivia Rodrigo

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 released?

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

News

Taylor Swift song sorter: How to rank your favourite songs in order

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift song sorter to rank your favourite songs

Taylor Swift

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit ideas: 163 ideas for your Eras Tour look

163 Eras Tour outfit ideas for your Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'