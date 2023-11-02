Lil Nas X responds after sparking backlash with his 'disgusting' Halloween outfit

By Katie Louise Smith

"I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume."

He's only been back on social media for five minutes and Lil Nas X has already sparked a debate online over his Halloween costume.

For Halloween 2023, Lil Nas X dropped a series of brilliant costumes. There was a tribute to Little Richard, there was a low-budget version of one of his own red carpet looks and then... there was the one that everyone is talking about: The used tampon.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram, Lil Nas X is seen emerging from a giant cardboard illustration of a vulva, dressed in a blood-soaked tampon costume with white pleaser heels and a white blood-soaked wig.

Quite a choice for a Halloween costume! And of course, it's divided the internet massively.

Lil Nas X's tampon halloween costume divides the internet. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @lilnasx via Instagram

The reaction to the costume has beeeeeen...mixed, to say the least. Over 10,000 people left a comment under his Instagram post – some people thought it was absolutely hilarious, while others have called it "disgusting" and "unnecessary".

He was also accused of mocking and disrespecting women and people who have periods.

One user wrote: "How do you think women feel about such a vulgar mockery of their menstruation cycles? This is very distasteful…but expected from you."

Plenty of people, however, have come to Lil Nas' defence, arguing that they feel it's not disrespectful or offensive at all.

"Well that's one way to normalize periods," one person joked, while another added: "Painting the town Red fr."

Demi Lovato left a string of cry laughing emojis under the post, Rosario Dawson dropped some heart emojis, and a couple of period products brands even hilariously suggested other products for him to dress up as next year.

Others also shared photos of themselves dressed up as tampons for previous Halloween parties and also defended the costume. One user writing: "OH FFS 🤦‍♀️ A period is not a medical CONDITION. It is a bodily FUNCTION. A tampon is a PRODUCT, a product."

Responding to all the negative comments himself, Lil Nas X wrote: "I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first."

I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 1, 2023

Oh, Lil Nas X, how we've missed you.

