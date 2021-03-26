Lil Nas X fans are living for his Montero lyrics and the memes are hilarious

Who is Montero? Lil Nas X's 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' song and video have already inspired thousands of memes.

Lil Nas X is back with another bop and fans can't get enough of how brilliant his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' lyrics are.

Montero is Lil Nas X's real name and 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' sees Lil Nas X rap about having a sexual relationship with a closeted guy. In the lyrics, Lil Nas X raps: "Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends / You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend / I'm not phased, only here to sin / If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can / Call me when you want".

READ MORE: Lil Nas X fans praise him for rapping about gay sex in his Holiday lyrics

What are Lil Nas X's Montero Call Me Your Name lyrics about?

Opening up about the new single, Lil Nas X tweeted: "dear 14 year old montero, i wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised never to be “that” type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

He then added: "you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. sending you love from the future."

The video sees Lil Nas X play the snake in the Garden of Eden and give Satan a lap dance. Naturally, people are living for it. Not only is it refreshing to see a Black, gay, male rapper be so open about their sexuality but it's also a great song and video. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the single and visuals have already inspired countless memes.

Here are just a few of the funniest ones so far.

Cast Lil Nas X as HIM in the live-action Powerpuff Girls show. pic.twitter.com/jYAs2meBqm — Jacob (@JakeyimDb) March 26, 2021

lil nas x summoning satan to give him a lap dance pic.twitter.com/qStPlloL3i — 🅡*🅓*🅔🅨 ? (@QweenFIop) March 26, 2021

lil nas x every time he saw another version of him in call me by your name pic.twitter.com/XeFMC3AQ94 — vice president joe biden (@yagayeety) March 26, 2021

Lil nas when he saw satan pic.twitter.com/jdeqmi83I4 — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) March 26, 2021

Satan doing damage control tomorrow on IG live after this Lil Nas video



pic.twitter.com/y1Bwa7T4SA — subscribe to my youtube channel (@_benardsam) March 26, 2021

rip shakespeare, i know you would’ve loved montero by lil nas x — yumeko (@4tiy4h) March 26, 2021

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' is the second single from Lil Nas X's as yet untitled second album. We can't wait to see what he does next.

Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' lyrics

VERSE 1

I caught it bad just today

You hit me with a call to your place

Ain't been out in a while anyway

Was hopin' I could catch you throwin' smiles in my face

Romantic talkin'? You don't even have to try

You're cute enough to fuck with me tonight

Lookin' at the table, all I see is weed and white

Baby, you livin' the life, but nigga, you ain't livin' right

PRE-CHORUS

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not phased, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

CHORUS

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

POST-CHORUS

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm

VERSE 2

Ayy, ayy

I wanna sell what you're buyin'

I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii

I want that jet lag from fuckin' and flyin'

Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'

Oh, oh, oh, why me?

A sign of the times every time that I speak

A dime and a nine, it was mine every week

What a time, an incline, God was shinin' on me

Now I can't leave

And now I'm actin' hella elite

Never want the niggas that's in my league

I wanna fuck the ones I envy, I envy

PRE-CHORUS

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not phased, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

CHORUS

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

POST-CHORUS

Oh, call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)

Tell me you love me in private

Call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)

I do not care if you lyin'