Lil Nas X fans are living for his Montero lyrics and the memes are hilarious

26 March 2021, 12:09 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 13:55

Lil Nas X Montero Call Me By Your Name lyrics: The meaning explained
Lil Nas X Montero Call Me By Your Name lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Columbia Records

By Sam Prance

Who is Montero? Lil Nas X's 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' song and video have already inspired thousands of memes.

Lil Nas X is back with another bop and fans can't get enough of how brilliant his 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' lyrics are.

Montero is Lil Nas X's real name and 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' sees Lil Nas X rap about having a sexual relationship with a closeted guy. In the lyrics, Lil Nas X raps: "Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends / You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend / I'm not phased, only here to sin / If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can / Call me when you want".

READ MORE: Lil Nas X fans praise him for rapping about gay sex in his Holiday lyrics

What are Lil Nas X's Montero Call Me Your Name lyrics about?

Opening up about the new single, Lil Nas X tweeted: "dear 14 year old montero, i wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised never to be “that” type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

He then added: "you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. sending you love from the future."

The video sees Lil Nas X play the snake in the Garden of Eden and give Satan a lap dance. Naturally, people are living for it. Not only is it refreshing to see a Black, gay, male rapper be so open about their sexuality but it's also a great song and video. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the single and visuals have already inspired countless memes.

Here are just a few of the funniest ones so far.

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' is the second single from Lil Nas X's as yet untitled second album. We can't wait to see what he does next.

Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' lyrics

VERSE 1
I caught it bad just today
You hit me with a call to your place
Ain't been out in a while anyway
Was hopin' I could catch you throwin' smiles in my face
Romantic talkin'? You don't even have to try
You're cute enough to fuck with me tonight
Lookin' at the table, all I see is weed and white
Baby, you livin' the life, but nigga, you ain't livin' right

PRE-CHORUS
Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends
You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend
I'm not phased, only here to sin
If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

CHORUS
Call me when you want, call me when you need
Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way
Call me when you want, call me when you need
Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

POST-CHORUS
Mmm, mmm, mmm
Mmm, mmm, mmm

VERSE 2
Ayy, ayy
I wanna sell what you're buyin'
I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii
I want that jet lag from fuckin' and flyin'
Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'
Oh, oh, oh, why me?
A sign of the times every time that I speak
A dime and a nine, it was mine every week
What a time, an incline, God was shinin' on me
Now I can't leave
And now I'm actin' hella elite
Never want the niggas that's in my league
I wanna fuck the ones I envy, I envy

PRE-CHORUS
Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends
You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend
I'm not phased, only here to sin
If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

CHORUS
Call me when you want, call me when you need
Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way
Call me when you want, call me when you need
Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

POST-CHORUS
Oh, call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)
Tell me you love me in private
Call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)
I do not care if you lyin'

Trending on PopBuzz

Will there be an Irregulars season 2?

The Irregulars season 2: Everything we know so far

News

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health".

Shane Dawson teases YouTube return after taking time out for his "mental health"

YouTubers

YouTube drop James Charles as host Instant Influencer season 2

James Charles will no longer host Instant Influencer season 2

YouTubers

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

Who is Elvira Anderfjärd? Meet the producer remixing Taylor Swift's songs

News

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan admits feeling like a "prisoner" in One Direction

Niall Horan