Lil Nas X shuts down Montero backlash by reminding parents what Old Town Road is about

By Sam Prance

"i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself."

Lil Nas X just roasted parents telling him to stick to kids music by reminding them what his 'Old Town Road' lyrics are about.

Last week (Mar 26), Lil Nas X returned with his new single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'. The song and video have both been praised for being unashamedly queer. In the lyrics, Lil Nas X opens up about a sexual relationship with a closeted guy and the video sees him give Satan a lap dance. The song immediately soared to the top of iTunes charts worldwide.

However, there has also been some backlash to 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' from parents. People are saying that it's inappropriate for kids and he should just make music like 'Old Town Road'. Now, Lil Nas X has clapped back.

READ MORE: Nike file lawsuit against Lil Nas X satan shoes for using their logo

Lil Nas X reminds parents what Old Town Road is about following Montero backlash. Picture: Columbia Records

On Saturday (Mar 27), one person tweeted: "The system is targeting kids. Lil Nas X’s fanbase is mostly children" alongside a video of Lil Nas X performing at a school. Lil Nas X then said: "there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

Yesterday (Mar 29), rapper and singer Joyner Lucas then tweeted: "I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he doesn't understand ‘Old Town Road’ is every kid's anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So, with no disclaimer, he just dropped some left-field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh."

Lil Nas X then shut Joyner down by tweeting: "i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself." Lean, otherwise known as purple drank, is a recreational drug beverage popular in the US.

Sure enough, the 'Old Town Road' lyrics are: "Riding on a tractor, lean all in my bladder. Cheated on my baby, you can go and ask her. My life is a movie, bull riding and boobies, cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty."

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

In other words, Lil Nas X has never made music specifically for children and it's not his job to censor his art for younger audiences. Not to mention, parents need to question why they take issue with 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' but willingly play 'Old Town Road' for their kids.