Lil Nas X accused of 'stealing' pregnancy concept for new album from another artist

By Jazmin Duribe

"Welcome to LA where this is the standard and people with more followers think that makes it ok to blatantly steal."

Lil Nas X has been accused of 'stealing' another artist's concept for his upcoming album MONTERO.

The 'Industry Baby' rapper will release his debut album on September 17 and he's been busy promoting it on social media. His latest stunt included a whole pregnancy photoshoot, which saw Lil Nas X clutching his baby bump while sitting next to a pool. He also shared an ultrasound of his unborn "baby" which was actually his album artwork.

However, following the release of Lil Nas X's photos, Canadian artist Dana Dentata called him out for using her concept. Dana released her album, titled Pantychrist, on September 3 and her album artwork features her standing in a long gown while holding a fake baby bump. She also announced the release of her first single 'Pantychrist' with a photo of an ultrasound.

Lil Nas X accused of 'stealing' pregnancy concept for new album from another artist. Picture: @lilnasx via Instagram, @lilnasx via TikTok

On Instagram Stories, Dana shared Lil Nas X's pregnancy announcement tweet, alongside the words: "Damn the mood boarding is off the charts first the demon now this." She also shared a screengrab from Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' video. She added: "Ur new name is Jack the Ripper."

Dana followed that up with numerous posts about how Lil Nas X "even used the same makeup artist" as her and she also reposted fan messages that accused Lil Nas X of copying her. "Welcome to LA where this is the standard and people with more followers think that makes it ok to blatantly steal. @lilnas x relentlessly deleting my comments calling you out for this too."

She continued: "I better get some condoms if ur gonna keep riding my dick this hard. You know it's real when he is deleting every comment calling him out for this within minutes."

Dana Dentata Instagram Stories. Picture: @danadentata via Instagram

Lil Nas X has revealed that the inspiration for the whole pregnancy concept actually came from Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his new song 'Dolla Sign Slime'. He told PEOPLE: "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist. She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'

"I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he continues. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."