Little Mix fans get Always Be Together to Number 1 in honour of Jesy Nelson

'Always Be Together' topped the UK iTunes chart shortly after 4Ever Little Mix became the Number 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Little Mix fans are paying tribute to Jesy Nelson and they've just got 'Always Be Together' to Number 1 in honour of the star.

On Monday (Dec 14), Little Mix announced that Jesy Nelson had left the girl group. In a statement, remaining members Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards wrote: "After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much."

Jesy then released her own statement. She explained: "The truth is recently being in the band has taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations really hard." Jesy also thanked the Little Mix fans, as well as Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie for creating "some of the most amazing memories" with her.

Now, Little Mix fans have rallied together to get one of Jesy's favourite Little Mix songs to Number 1 and they've done it.

What do Little Mix's 'Always Be Together' lyrics mean?

Little Mix Always Be Together lyrics: Jesy Nelson's favourite DNA song explained. Picture: Syco, Neil Mockford/GC Images

'Always Be Together' is Track 4 on Little Mix's debut album DNA. The song is about Little Mix's friendship and how they will "always be together", even if they're separated by space and time. In the chorus, the band sings: "We'll always be together, don't you worry / I'll always be by your side, don't you worry / The circle will never end / Just know that we'll meet again."

In the first verse, Leigh-Anne also sings: "We are friends for life, hold that deep inside / Let this be your drive to survive," and Jesy later adds: "Find me in the sky, dancing with the moon and night / Your heartbeat is disguised as my lullaby." The girls performed the song nightly as part of their DNA tour setlist and spoke about how much it means to them and their bond.

If that weren't emotional enough, Jesy has repeatedly opened up about how much she loves 'Always Be Together'. Just last year a fan asked her "What's your fave song from DNA?" and she replied: "We’ll always be together!" Discussing it in 2012, she said: "Little Mix are always gonna be together. We're not gonna go anywhere. This is what we love to do."

Yesterday (Dec 17), Mixers all around the world got "4 Ever Little Mix" trending on Twitter in honour of Jesy and it became the Number 1 topic worldwide with over 150,000 tweets. At the same time, they all began campaigning to get 'Always Be Together' to Number 1 on iTunes and it's since topped 16 charts and hit 5 on the worldwide iTunes chart.

Jesy has since thanked fans for their support. Today (Dec 17), she posted an Instagram story writing: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days. Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much and love you all."

We’ll always be together! — Little Mix (@LittleMix) February 12, 2019

+ Ireland



Total: 16x #1 — Little Mix Stats🎉 (@lm_stats) December 17, 2020

Jesy via Instagram story! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N7zgi2MMvM — Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) December 17, 2020

Throughout Jesy's time in Little Mix, she's been incredibly honest about the trolling she's faced and how it's affected her mental health. Her award-winning documentary Odd One Out is essential viewing. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours and are sending all our love and support to her, as well as Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.

Little Mix - 'Always Be Together' lyrics

INTRO: Jesy Nelson

Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm, hmm

Yeah, yeah, yeah-hey, mmm-hmm

VERSE 1: Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall

We are friends for life, hold that deep inside

Let this be your drive to survive

And just stand high and tall

Make sure you give your all

And if you ever fall, know that I'm right here

CHORUS: All

We'll always be together, don't you worry

(Woah, ooh, oh, oh-oh-oh)

I'll always be by your side, don't you worry

(Don't worry, no, no, no)

The circle will never end, just know that we'll meet again

And we'll always be together, forever always (Oh-oh, ooh-ooh)

I am here

VERSE 2: Jesy Nelson & Perrie Edwards

Find me in the sky, dancing with the moon and night

Your heartbeat is disguised as my lullaby

Be happy and know that I'm watching you travel far and wide

Waiting for us to meet again, oh



CHORUS: All

We'll always be together, don't you worry

(Don't you worry, hey, eh-eh)

I'll always be by your side, don't you worry (Don't you worry)

The circle will never end (It never ends)

Just know that we'll meet again (We'll meet again, no-oh)

And we'll always be together, forever always (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

I am here

BRIDGE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson & Jade Thirwall

If you need me (Yeah), I'm in the wind

Look for me friend, I'm in the stars (I'm in the stars)

When you need me, the heavens will send

A message within

BREAKDOWN: All

Straight to your heart

(Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, woah, oh-oh-oh-oh)



CHORUS: All

We'll always be together, don't you worry

(Don't you worry, no-oh-ooh)

I'll always be by your side, don't you worry

(Never worry 'bout a thing, no, no, no, no, no, no, no)

The circle will never end (It never ends)

Just know that we'll meet again (We'll meet again, oh)

And we'll always be together, forever always

(Don't you worry), I am here (I am here)



OUTRO: Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson & Jade Thirwall

I am here (Yeah-hey-ey)

I am here

I am here

(I am—, I am—, I am—, I am—, I am—, I am—, I am—, I am—)