Little Mix perform as male alter-egos with Drag Race UK stars in Confetti video

By Sam Prance

'Confetti (feat. Saweetie)' stars Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and A'Whora alongside Little Mix.

Little Mix are back with their first video as a trio and 'Confetti (feat. Saweetie)' sees the band perform as their drag alter-egos.

Last year (Dec 14), Little Mix announced that Jesy Nelson quit the group to focus on her mental health. In a statement, they wrote: "After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy." They also confirmed that they would be continuing on as a trio.

Now, Little Mix have released their first single as a three-piece and it's safe to say that 'Confetti (feat. Saweetie)' and the video, which stars three RuPaul's Drag Race UK legends, are both iconic.

Little Mix perform as male alter-egos with Drag Race UK stars in Confetti video. Picture: Callum Shots for RCA, RCA

The 'Confetti' music video is set in a queer-positive club night with the girls dancing alongside an array of LGBTQ+ dancers. The visual also stars Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and A'Whora from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 and their cameos are every bit as legendary as you'd imagine.

That's not all though. Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards also act in the video as their male drag alter-egos: Jade is J-Dog, Leigh-Anne is Lenny and Perrie is Pez. From an epic girls versus boys dance-off to a hilarious club toilet scene, the video is everything.

'Confetti (feat. Saweetie)' is just the start of an exciting year for Little Mix. Perrie recently confirmed on Capital that the band have already filmed the video for a new dance track collaboration and they're nominated for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards this year.

We can't wait to see what the girls do next.

