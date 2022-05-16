Little Mix say they're "stronger than ever" during emotional hiatus party speech

By Sam Prance

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are taking a break from Little Mix for the first time in over a decade.

Little Mix have opened up about their bond and a future reunion during a moving speech at their Farewell (For Now...) party.

On Saturday (May 14), Little Mix took to the stage for one last time before their hiatus. The girls gave fans an emotional and showstopping performance of their critically-acclaimed Confetti Tour. Not only that but Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards live-streamed the concert all around the world so that all of their supporters could tune in to watch.

Yesterday (May 15), Little Mix held a private Farewell (For Now...) party with their closest friends, family and collaborators. During the evening, Jade delivered a touching speech about their love for each other and it's now going viral online.

Little Mix say they're "stronger than ever" during emotional hiatus party speech. Picture: RCA Records UK, @littlemixtea via Twitter

In a video from the night, Jade can be seen tearing up and holding Leigh-Anne and Perrie as she says: "No amount of songs could possibly explain how thankful we are to everyone here tonight. I just want to say that we love each other so much. We are sisters, we are family. This is very bittersweet but it's the best time to do this because we are stronger than ever."

Leigh-Anne and Perrie both then nod and Jade adds: "We are happier than ever. It is now more than ever that we should be doing this." Someone then shouts: "Rhythmix!" which was Little Mix's original name on The X Factor before they had to change it due to sharing the same name as a charity. Laughing, Jade says: "Good old Rhythmix."

Jade then lets slip: "Shout out to my boyfriend who made us actually change our name in 2011. It was his fault." Shocked, Leigh-Anne and Perrie both say: "Oh my God!" Jade's boyfriend is, of course, Rizzle Kicks icon Jordan Stephens and in 2011, he said on the radio that there was a charity called Rhythmix. Later that week, Rhythmix became Little Mix.

It was only years later that Jade and Jordan actually properly met and started dating.

Why are Little Mix taking a break?

“We love each other so much. We are sisters. We are family. We are stronger than ever. We’re happier than ever... And we’re already counting down the reunion, so don’t worry about it!” pic.twitter.com/W0nw6mMSkf — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) May 16, 2022

Continuing her speech, Jade says: "I'm already counting down to the reunion, so don't worry about it." Perrie agreed, shouting: "Yeah!" Leigh-Anne can also be seen nodding. Jade then adds: "Anybody else. I've hogged the mic honestly," and Leigh-Anne says: "Ah but you've said it all," with Perrie joining in: "You've said it all. You smashed it."

Jade then ends the speech by proclaiming: "We love each other so much. We want everyone here to not cry. Don't be sad. Let's celebrate this history we've made. We love you all. Thank you!" The room then erupts into applause.

Announcing their break in 2021, Little Mix said: "It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

Over the course of their career, Little Mix have broken countless records and become one of the Top 3 best-selling girl groups of all time with over 70 million records sold worldwide.

Congratulations Little Mix! We can't wait to see what you do next and we'll be first in line for that reunion.