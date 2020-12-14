Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix: "Being in the band has taken a toll on my mental health"

14 December 2020

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Little Mix have announced that founding band member Jesy Nelson will be leaving the band after nine years.

Little Mix have announced that founding band member Jesy Nelson will be leaving the band after nine years (Dec 14).

In a statement direcedt to fans on social media, Little Mix said:

"After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx"

Little Mix MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
Little Mix MTV EMA 2020 - Winners. Picture: Getty

Jesy has released her own statement via her Instagram account.

"The truth is recently being in the band has taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations really hard."

This story is unfolding and will be updated.

