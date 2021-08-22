Perrie Edwards gives birth to first child

By Sam Prance

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's baby was born on August 21.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have just welcomed their first child into the world.

Earlier this year (May 10), Perrie Edwards confirmed that she was pregnant and posted the first photos of her with her baby bump, alongside her longterm boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Perrie wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

READ MORE: All 102 Little Mix songs ranked

Now, Perrie has confirmed that she's given birth and she's shared the first images of her and Alex's child on Instagram.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards gives birth to first child. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, @perrieedwards via Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Perrie wrote: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️", confirming that she gave birth to her child yesterday. Perrie also shared two adorable black and white photos of the baby. Rumours that Perrie was in labour first circulated yesterday when Alex missed out on a football game due to personal circumstances.

Family, friends and fans were quick to congratulate both Perrie and Alex by filling her comments with love and well wishes. Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote: "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel".

Alex also shared photos of the baby to his Instagram with the caption: "Welcome to the world little one 21/08/21".

Perrie and Alex are yet to reveal the baby's name but we shall update you as soon as they do.

Perrie is now the first member of Little Mix to become a mother. Leigh-Anne announced that she was pregnant a week before Perrie and is expecting her first child with her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray. Little Mix celebrated their 10 year anniversary and announced their first Greatest Hits with new music just two days before Perrie gave birth.

Perrie and Alex have been a couple for over four years now. They first announced that they were dating each other in February 2017 and they've been inseparable ever since.

Congratulations Perrie and Alex!