Perrie Edwards is pregnant with first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

10 May 2021, 12:40

By Sam Prance

Perrie Edwards is now the second member of Little Mix expecting a child after Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has announced that she is expecting her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Taking to Instagram today (May 10), Perrie Edwards revealed that she is pregnant and posted the first photos of her with her baby bump, alongside her longterm boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Perrie wrote: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

In the beautiful new pictures, Perrie can be seen holding her bump with Alex as the two of them smile with excitement.

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: @perrieedwards via Instagram

Following the announcement, Perrie's friends, fans and colleagues immediately took to social media to congratulate her and Alex. Perrie's Little Mix bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were some of the first to comment. Jade wrote: "beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x".

Just last week (May 4), Leigh-Anne announced that she is also pregnant. Leigh-Anne is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray. Reacting to Perrie's news, Leigh-Anne wrote: "Arghhhhhhhhh so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much".

Perrie and Alex have been a couple for over four years now. They first announced that they were dating each other in February 2017 and they've been inseparable ever since. This will be their first child together.

CONGRATULATIONS PERRIE AND ALEX!

