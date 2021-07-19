Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them

Tell us what Little Mix mean to you for a chance to feature in a podcast with them. Picture: RCA Records UK, PopBuzz

By Sam Prance

Here's how to get involved with PopBuzz's Little Mix podcast in honour of their 10 year anniversary.

Mixers, all across the world, listen up, we’re looking for recruits!

August 19, 2021 marks 10 years of Little Mix and, in honour of the prestigious occasion, PopBuzz are putting together a new podcast to celebrate a decade of one of the biggest and best girl groups of all time. The podcast will feature interviews with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and other icons from the world of Little Mix.

Our aim is to honour Little Mix's artistry, find out everything that went into making them the pop legends that they are today and celebrate their incredible achievements. As well as the girls themselves, we will be speaking with some of their co-writers, stylists and collaborators to give you the Little Mix info you've always been dying to know.

Little Mix would not be the band they are today without the fans and we want you involved.

Here's how to take part in the podcast.

1) Record a voicenote discussing your favourite Little Mix moment and why they mean so much to you.

2) Make sure you state your first name and where you are from in the voicenote.

3) For example, 'Hi I'm Sam, I'm from London and my favourite Little Mix moment is...

4) Send the voicenote via email to littlemixpopbuzz@gmail.com.

5) We will then listen to all of the voicenotes and pick out the ones best suited to the podcast.

6) If yours is selected, we will reach out to you and ask you to sign a consent form.

7) If you are younger than 18, you will require permission from a parent or guardian. Only send in a voicenote, if you can guarantee that you will have permission.

8) Once we have your consent, the voicenote will be included in the podcast!

9) If you would like more details about how we intend to use your personal information please see: https://global.com/privacy-policy/.

We won't be able to include every single fan voicenote in the podcast so make sure to speak from the heart and use your time wisely so that yours stands out. There is no time limit on the voicenotes but make your words count.

We can't wait to hear what you send in!