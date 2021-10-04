The Power Of Little Mix: PopBuzz launch exclusive 10 year anniversary podcast

By Sam Prance

Little Mix reveal all about their decade long career in The Power of Little Mix podcast series. Available for free on Global Player.

Who got the Power? Little Mix, do of course. With over 60 million records sold worldwide, five UK number 1s, and an awards collection that would make any pop star jealous, there's no denying that Little Mix are officially one of the biggest and best girl groups of all time. From 'Wings' to 'Sweet Melody', the band have firmly cemented themselves in pop music history.

On August 19 we celebrated Little Mix's 10 year anniversary and now PopBuzz have teamed up with the band to make a podcast honouring this prestigious milestone. The Power of Little Mix is a brand new series created exclusively for Global Player to celebrate the girls' iconic career, featuring interviews with Little Mix themselves.

How do I listen to The Power of Little Mix?

Little Mix The Power of Little Mix podcast. Picture: Global

Over the course of five episodes, day one Mixer Sam Prance (that's me - hi!) will take you behind the scenes of Little Mix’s incredible journey. From their formation on The X Factor in 2011, to their recent BRITs win in 2021, no topic is left undiscussed. The girls even open up about unreleased music, changing labels and what's next for them.

Throughout the series, there will be exclusive interviews with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. You’ll also hear from various members of Little Mix’s inner circle to find out exactly how the girls became the legends they are today. Expect co-writers, collaborators, family, fans and many more icons from the world of Little Mix to appear.

Episode 1 of The Power of Little Mix podcast comes out on October 11 exclusively on Global Player and the following four episodes will be released on a weekly basis leading up to the release week of Little Mix's new greatest hits album, Between Us, on November 12th.

To listen to each of the episodes as soon as they drop, download the Global Player app for free and subscribe now via this link.

Check out the trailer above for a sneak peak of what's to come.