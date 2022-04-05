Lizzo fans think she has a boyfriend because of this TikTok video

By Jazmin Duribe

Who is Lizzo dating?

Lizzo has hinted that she might have a new boyfriend.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer is known for being notoriously private when it comes to her dating life… expect when it comes to her relationship with Chris Evans, of course.

However, on Monday (Apr 4), Lizzo shared a new video on TikTok that suggests she has someone special in her life.

The adorable clip was set to Harry Styles' new single 'As It Was' and in the footage Lizzo shared text messages between her and a mystery person. Lizzo's text read: "Would you rather kiss me for $5 or kiss your dream girl for $5 million." The person then replied: "Now I have $5,000,005." Aww.

Lizzo fans think she reveals has a boyfriend in new TikTok video. Picture: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Amazon Studios, @lizzo via TikTok

Lizzo then cheekily sent back a gif of water gushing from a hole in what looks like a ship. She also blushes in delight.

While she didn't confirm who the person is in question, fans thought Lizzo was hinting that she has a new partner. Some even thought it might be Chris Evans…

In the comment section, one person wrote: "Lizzo got a lover?!" Another commented: "Lizzo, bestie who… I smell Chris Evans in the mix." And a third said: "Chris Evans smooth as hell."

In case you didn't know, Lizzo and Chris have a romantic history that actually dates back to 2019. Over the years, the 'couple' have publicly flirted with each other and Lizzo drunkenly DM'd Chris, and as luck would have it he replied. Since then, Lizzo has even joked that she was pregnant with his baby…

Lizzo Comments. Picture: @lizzo via TikTok

We may never know the identity of the mystery texter, but whoever it is congratulations Lizzo!